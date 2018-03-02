Blog: High Wind Warnings!

The area of low pressure that brought us the rain yesterday is moving offshore today. However, the wind is really kicking in behind it.

During the morning we already had strong winds out of the west/northwest. Gusts were up to 50mph in some places. There was one gust to 60mph on the Eastern Shore.

The area of low pressure will move farther offshore today, but it will also rapidly strengthen as it does so.

High pressure will try to build in from the west. Between the two there will be a strong pressure gradient (difference in pressure over a specific distance). Winds will increase through the morning. The steady wind will run at 25-35mph out of the west/northwest.

The gusts will be up to 45-55mph in Hampton Roads. They will be between 55-60mph near the ocean and the bay. High Wind Warnings are in effect there.

Skies will be partly cloudy today, but we’ll have more clouds and a few showers north and east of the metro. This is mainly true for the Eastern Shore and Northern Neck.

High temps will be in the mid-upper 50s. The wind will still be strong through the evening and overnight. They will run out of the northwest at 15-25mph with gusts up to 50mph.

By tomorrow the low will be a little farther offshore, but it will be very strong by that point. The high and the low will have moved a little farther east.

So I think that will push the stronger winds to the coast. Winds in Hampton Roads will be northwest at 15-25mph with gusts to 40mph. Gusts to 50mph or a little higher near the oceanfront.

Skies will be partly cloudy for the entire region on Saturday. High temps will be near 50. Conditions will improve by Sunday as the high builds in overhead. We’ll have dry/breezy conditions, but the strongest winds will shift offshore.

As far as tidal flooding goes….Today the system is just moving offfshore. Plus, the surface winds are westerly. So we probably won’t have any tidal flooding today. The exception will be the Sound side of the Outer Banks. The strong winds could push the water up to minor levels there today. The water levels will build as the low churns offshore tomorrow. Despite a northwest wind, we’ll likely have a building tide. We’ll have minor tidal flooding tomorrow morning. We’ll probably have moderate tidal flooding by the evening. Here is the forecast for Sewell’s Point:

The tidal levels will likely be to solid moderate levels for much of the area on Saturday. Here are a couple more tide forecasts for the area for that day:

The tide will probably stay moderate on Sunday. Maybe it will go down slightly. We will have some high waves along the oceanfront. Waves will be to near or a little over 10ft. They may get up to 12-13ft near the shore along the Outer Banks. This will probably cause some overwash Saturday into Sunday along highway 12. There will likely be some beach erosion all up and down the coast.

Make sure your trash cans are secure today. Try to put them out as late as you can before the waste management folks arrive. Secure your lawn furniture as well. Luckily the leaves aren’t in full bloom yet. That will probably cut down on the amount of trees getting knocked down. It should also reduce some of the power outages. Please don’t get me wrong though! There will likely be thousands of power outages today. So it’s relative.

We’ll see quiet weather early next week. Temps will be cool in the 40s and 50s. The models trended warmer for later next week. Before it looked like we might see a wintry mix. Now it looks more like rain. We’ll have updates on all of this through the day and into the weekend. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler