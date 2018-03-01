Blog: Rain Today, Then Wind Into The Weekend!

A big weather system is developing off to our west. Is going to have a big impact on our weather for the next few days. Right now a weak area of low pressure is moving east across the state of Tennessee. There is a smaller area of low pressure over Alabama.

While the system is well to our west, we have a lot of moisture streaming into the region ahead of it. We had a lot of drizzle and showers this morning. Rain was increasing fast.

Rain showers will increase through the day. It may be briefly heavy. Especially this afternoon into the evening.

The low will slowly march towards D.C. this afternoon, but the wind will not be too bad around it.

The low will only gradually strengthen today. The smaller low will get absorbed into the larger. Surface winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10mph. High temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain will continue through the evening commute. A few thunderstorms are still possible during that time.

This could slow you down on your way home. We could see about a half inch to an inch of rain between today and this evening. After about 8pm the rain will move out to sea. We’ll have clearing skies overnight. Winds will steadily increase. We may have a few gusts to 30mph out of the west by late tonight. Lows will bein the 40s. By tomorrow the area of low pressure will move offshore. This will be a true nor’esater for the Northeast states. I hesitate to call it that for our region because the majority of our wind will be out of the west and north. Regardless, we will have some effects in the region that will feel like a nor’easter. As the low moves offshore tomorrow high pressure will move in behind it.

Drier air will move in behind the low. So we’ll be partly cloudy. There may be an isolated shower on the Eastern Shore, but that’s about it. Winds will be out of the west/northwest tomorrow. They will run at 15-30mph.

The gusts could be up to 45mph. Gusts along the shore could be to over 55mph. This shouldn’t cause major damage, but some branches and power lines could be knocked down.

Wind will stay up Friday night into Saturday. We’ll be mostly dry through that time, but a stray shower could sneak in from the ocean. On Saturday the wind will be more out of the northwest. We’ll see the same strength as Friday. Winds could gust to over 50mph near the shore.

The low will tread a little farther east on Sunday. High pressure will build in a little stronger. So we’ll be dry and breezy, but the wind shouldn’t be as bad.

Normally a west and northwest wind will not produce much tidal flooding in Hampton Roads. However, I have seen a couple of exceptions over the last few years. So I no longer let my guard down. Normally a northwest wind will push the water out of the Bay, but when systems are very strong/large they can still push a lot of water to the coast. Even the National weather service in Wakefield cautioned that the tide may rise higher than forecast. Currently, the forecast calls for some minor tidal flooding Friday night. It calls for some moderate tidal flooding Saturday into Sunday. The latest Sewell’s Point forecast calls for 4.1ft Friday evening, 5.3ft Saturday morning, and 6.3ft Saturday evening. Minor tidal flooding starts at 4.5ft. Moderate….5.5ft. Major levels start at 6.5ft. It’s still a little early to be too specific for the tide, but that is the ball park. On top of that the ocean waves will be pretty high. They are forecast to be over 10ft. This could create some overwash over the Outer Banks. Some beach erosion could happen up and down the beach.

So the weather will be very active over the next few days. The weather will quiet down early next week, but there could be a (drumroll….) wintry mix by next Wednesday evening. Let’s get through this system first before we focus on that possibility. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler