Blog: Temperature Run Amok!

I wrote in yesterday’s weather blog about how there was record cold in the west and record heat in the east. Today we will definitely be at extremes. First off, let me talk a bit about yesterday. We had some very thick fog in the morning. There was also a lot of drizzle. Both continued until around midday. Then we finally cleared up for the afternoon. It was beautiful out during the mid-afternoon! We ended up hitting the mid 70s in Norfolk (shy of the record). Temperatures did drop late as a sea breeze kicked in there.

Many temps made it to the 70s with 60s near the shore. We started this morning with lots of clouds, but there wasn’t much fog in southeast Virginia.

The exceptions were near the Albemarle Sound and near Chincoteague. This is important for today’s forecast. Without the fog to slow down the warming, temperatures should rise quickly. With that said, there is one thing to slow down the early warming….Clouds. We do currently have lots of clouds in the region, but there are already a couple of breaks. We’ll keep clearing up through the morning. We’ll be partly cloudy for most of the day. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15mph. This should be just enough to hold back any sea-breezes in Hampton Roads. However, it will be cooler near the shore regardless. Water temps are in the upper 40s to near 50 over the Chesapeake Bay. Ocean temps are in the 50s and 60s. Therefore, high temperatures will warm up to near 80 degrees with upper 70s north of the metro and low-mid 70s on the Eastern Shore. The record in Norfolk is 79 degrees (2014). The record in Elizabeth City is 77 (2014). There will be a lot of records broken in the east today. There will be record cold temps in the west. I didn’t show this model forecast because I disagreed with our local forecast, but wanted to show the extent of the warm and cold.

In between the warm and the cold, there is rain.

They are expecting flooding in the Midwest today down to parts of the south. In the Midwest this isn’t just from recent rain, but also from melting snow.

We will cool down slightly tomorrow, but highs will still be in the low 70s. We’ll have some more clouds. We also could see some isolated rain showers. The actual cold front won’t move in until late in the day. It will bring in some scattered showers by the evening. The front will stall out over the region on Friday. We’ll have lots of clouds and cooler temps. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Warm air will bounce back quickly. By Saturday high temps will rise to the upper 70s. (The current models are suggesting 80 again). Then we’ll see highs in the upper 70s on Sunday. There may be some isolated showers on Saturday, but we’ll have scattered showers on Sunday. A cold front will move in by the evening. We’ll cool down to the 50s early next week with some more scattered rain showers. Stay tuned for updates!

In National News…I found two timely articles about ice. The first one is about Lake Erie. Apparently, 89% of it is covered in ice. This actually cuts down on lake-effect snow as the milder water is cut off. They’ve had some brief warmth up there. I doubt it reduced the ice too much since the article was written. Here is that article: Most of Lake Erie is frozen.

In that same vein…Arctic sea ice was at it’s lowest extent on record for the month of January since records began. I was very surprised about that as we had such cold month over a big portion of the U.S. and Canada. It was very cold here, as you well know. Anyway, here is the article with more information: Low Amount Of Arctic Sea Ice.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler