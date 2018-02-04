Umbrella is Needed for this Big Game Sunday

The weather pattern is about to become unsettled as we journey throughout this Big Game Sunday! An area of low pressure will merge with an approaching cold front, and both will slide across our area by later tonight.

As these features move in, an abundance of rain will slide into our area (not wintry weather due to the warmer air being filtered into the Tidewater on a southerly wind). Mid-morning looks relatively dry, but rain coverage increases around Midday.

So, make sure to carry the umbrella because it’ll be rather rainy as the day goes on.

Around 3-5PM, rain should blanket the area (see graphic below). Roads will be wet, and rain could make traveling hard due to lowered visibility. Allow extra time as you travel around throughout the afternoon or head to area Super Bowl parties.

The Big Game coverage begins on WAVY 10 starting at 6PM (with Kick-Off at 6:30PM). Hopefully, you will already be in place to watch the game…and out of the weather elements. However, if you must travel around that time, rain remains likely into early evening.

By later in the evening, the rain will taper off. Most of the rain should be out of Hampton Roads by 10PM. However, some lingering showers may hug the coast briefly beyond this point.

Rainfall estimates should be less than 1″ for most of our area.

Once this system moves out, colder air will filter in. So, today’s mild 50s will be replaced with 40s for Monday, but it’ll warm back into the 50s by Tuesday ahead of another cold front that’ll cross late Wednesday. That system will also bring us more rain for Midweek.

Chief Meteorologist Don Slater will have your forecast tonight on FOX 43 and on WAVY 10 (after the Big Game and This is Us).

I hope your Team wins!

-Meteorologist Deitra Tate