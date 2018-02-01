Blog: Spring-Like Today. Wintry Mix For Groundhog Day!

So we have a Spring-like day today. Then a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow tomorrow morning. If you are not from this area, then you are probably asking “Whaaaaaaa???”. However, to many of us, this is typical Hampton Roads Winter weather. First off, today started off great. It was a little chilly with the breeze, but temps had warmed up during the overnight. They rose from the low-mid 30s to the upper 30s. There were even one or two 40 degree readings. We had strong winds out of the southwest, and this propped up the temps.

There is a lot of sunshine out there. It was really pretty with some high/thin cirrus clouds and a few contrails.

High pressure has pushed just offshore. Behind it the wind is running out of the southwest at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny through the day. So that and the wind will run the high temperatures up into the upper 50s to low 60s. It would be perfect if it were not for the strong wind. We’ll be dry through the day. We’ll stay dry through the evening. However, moisture will increase quickly tonight. After midnight rain showers will move into the area. It will be a cold rain, but temps will be in the 40s. So no mixed precip is expected.

However, by early tomorrow morning a big cold front will move into the region. This will drop the temperatures quickly between 5 and 7am. This will allow for the rain to turn into mixed precipitation..

Between 7 and 10am temps will fall to the low-mid 30s. The mixed precip will change over to some brief snow.

This will be a quick shot of snow. It should push south of the area by about 11am. We’ll dry out by midday.

Temps will fall down and stay down. We’ll be in the 30s for most of Friday. We’ll be dry and cold Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Lows will be near 20 Friday night. Then highs will only be in the upper 30s on Saturday. By Sunday we will get our southerly winds back. Temps will rise into the 50s. However, the moisture will also bounce back. So we’ll see rain showers in the region. This will be from Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. The rain should wrap up by early Monday morning. Over the last couple of days it looked like we could have a wintry mix by Monday morning, but the models have pretty much backed off of that. There could be a few flakes or sleet pellets as it wraps up, but it wouldn’t be much.

I’m not expecting much snow to stick tomorrow morning. The models have been calling for some light snow in the region. Here is what Future Trak shows for that time:

It actually had some higher amounts earlier this morning (up to an inch). Now it’s a little more reasonable. The GFS model has even less:

The NAM is pretty much dry. Remember this is the snow falling out of the sky. Not necessarily what is on the ground. So I think we could see some light accumulations on some grassy surfaces. It would probably be a dusting, but some spots might get up to a half an inch. However, the surface temperatures will likely be above freezing as the snow falls. Also, it will fall on a wet ground. This means that the majority of the snow should melt. I doubt it will cause any problems, and anything that does stick would melt during the afternoon anyway. It will be cold, but the sun will be out. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler