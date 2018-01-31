Blog: Intermission Between Systems

The snow came and went quickly yesterday (as expected). It collected briefly on some grassy areas, but then the sun popped out and melted it all. We woke up this morning to some dry but cold weather. Temps started off in the 20s. It felt even colder as wind chills were in the teens. Today we have northerly winds reinforcing the cold air. High pressure is building in form the west.

It was a pretty morning as the sun popped over the horizon. We only had a few high/thin clouds.

We’ll have lots of sun today. High temps will be in the low 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15mph. By tonight the high pressure system will push east. This will allow the winds to turn out of the south. This will get the temps to warm up through tomorrow tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be near 60 degrees with partly sunny skies. It will be awesome out! By Thursday night we’ll develop some rain showers as the moisture pushes up from the south. Then a cold front will move into the region Friday morning. It will start out as rain showers early. Temps should be in the upper 30s.

Then the rain will briefly turn into a wintry mix from the mid-morning until midday as colder temperatures aloft move in.

Surface temperatures are forecast to be above freezing through that time. So there shouldn’t be any problems that that system. Then we’ll dry out in the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. We’ll be cold and dry on Saturday with highs only in the upper 30s. The forecast for Sunday has changed (surprise!…Not really!). The moisture looks like it will move in faster as a big area of low pressure begins to form down to our south. The models have trended the low more westerly and stronger. So it looks warmer as well as wetter for Sunday. Showers could develop by midday, but the rain chances definitely go up from the afternoon into the evening. This will affect viewing for the big game. The rain will continue into Sunday night. In fact we may see a few thunderstorms in the region Sunday night as the low strengthens over our area. The better chance for those would be over North Carolina. The low would bring more rain Sunday night into Monday morning. With the warmer trend in the models, the chance for a wintry mix is decreasing on Monday, but we’ll see. Stay tuned for updates. The models have been very shifty lately. So some of these forecasts are day-by-day.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler