Blog: Quick Shot Of Snow. Then Clearing And Melting!

We have a quick shot of snow moving into the region this morning. The rain from yesterday has pushed offshore along with the area of low pressure and the cold front. Now an upper level disturbance is gliding in from the west.

This feature is small and subtle, but it is enough to create a line of mixed precipitation. This will keep moving east for the next few hours. We’ll have scattered snow showers with some mix of rain and sleet during the mid-morning.

Some of the models show the precip getting briefly heavy. I think this is possible as I look at the latest radar trends. However, the surface temperatures should be above freezing. This means that a lot of the snow that falls will melt. The models have been forecasting on the light side over the last couple of days. Today they are even lighter. Here is what Future Trak showed this morning.

My forecast….There may be a dusting up to a half an inch of snow on some grass and decks, but the roads should stay in good shape. This goes for anywhere in the viewing area. The snow showers will taper off around midday.

Then the system will move offshore for the afternoon. Skies will clear, and temps will pop up to near 40 degrees. So if anything does stick this morning, it will likely melt this afternoon. Bottom line…this isn’t going to be a big deal today. Another feature for today will be the wind. It wasn’t strong this morning, but it will pick up this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. There may be some minor tidal flooding over the on the Eastern Shore. Possibly also on the Sound side of the Outer Banks. It shouldn’t be too bad though. Nuisance tidal flooding in Hampton Roads.

By tomorrow we’ll have lots of sunshine, but it will be chilly. Temps will start in the 20s. We’ll end in the 40s. We’ll warm up quite a bit though on Thursday. Highs will be near 60 degrees with partly sunny skies. The next weather system to impact us will be a cold front on Friday. The front will move through early in the morning. Temps will start in the 40s, but they will either hold or drop through the day. There could be a wintry mix in the morning now. (Before it looked like it would be in the evening). It will be interesting to see what happens with the groundhog on Friday. I’ll be at the Virginia Living Museum around noon to see what Chesapeake Chuck has to say.

It will be cold and dry on Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s. On Sunday we’ll have dry conditions with highs in the 50s. Some more precip may move in by Sunday night into Monday. The details are sketchy at this time. So stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler