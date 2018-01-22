Blog: Warm Weather Pattern!

We are currently in a warm weather pattern for sure. We warmed up to the 60s over the weekend, and it was beaaaaauuuuutiful!

We will see more nice weather today. High pressure is centered just offshore, but it is close enough to bring us fair skies.

We’ll have southerly winds at 5-10mph. High temps will aim for the upper 60s to around 70. It will be very nice out! It’s still pretty dry out with dew points in the 40s.

By tonight the moisture will increase quite a bit. We’ll have increasing clouds with isolated rain showers. Especially after midnight. We’ll have scattered showers moving in by tomorrow morning. This could impact at least part of the morning commute.

The rain showers will be on and off from the morning through the early afternoon. Between about noon and 3pm a cold front will move into the region. There will be a line of showers with some isolated thunderstorms through that time period.

Before the front gets here we will have some strong southerly winds. They will gust up to 25-30mph. That will allow for the strong warming to occur. So highs will be in the low 70s, and the humidity will increase. The front will clear the area by the early evening. We’ll have clearing skies and dropping temps. Skies will be clear by tomorrow night. Temps will drop down to the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll have highs in the 50s on Wednesday with fair skies. Then highs will be in the low-mid 40s on Thursday. We will have a warming trend into next weekend. Highs will be back to the 60s by Saturday. Temps look pretty warm early next week as well. I’m sure some colder temps will come around soon. Enjoy it while you can.

In national news… NOAA has been working to upgrade its computer systems over the last couple of years. Recently the 3rd phase of that upgrade has just been completed. Between 2 sites, the processing power has just increased to 8.4 petaflops. That is a strong supercomputer, and that will make it more competitive with the commonly hailed European model. That’s the best news to me. The GFS model will have a big upgrade for the public next year. The new version will run privately along with the current GFS model this year. Hopefully, this will help that model better forecast hurricanes and Winter systems. Here is the full article with more information: NOAA computer upgrade.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler