BLOG: Winter on Hiatus

Snow? What snow?

After this past weekend, you would never know we had snow last week! Saturday and Sunday were absolutely gorgeous with lots of sunshine and highs ranging from the upper-50s to mid-60s. It’ll probably be pretty tough to sit in an office or classroom tomorrow as it is going to be another bright and warm day across Hampton Roads. Hopefully, you can squeeze in a little bit of time outdoors because as the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end”.

In the meantime, I’m still indulging in this gorgeous sunset and these high temperatures from today:

I might also be indulging in an amazing Patriots win, but that’s a different story..

Heading into your Monday, expect some high, thin cirrus clouds in advance of the cold front that will swing through Tuesday morning. With plenty of sunshine back in the forecast, temperatures will easily to out in the mid-60s.

Clouds will start to increase Monday night and we will be dodging raindrops as you head out the door Tuesday morning. Suffice to say, you’ll want an umbrella as you go to work and school, but you may not need it as you’re heading home.

The showers should taper off early in the afternoon, around 2-3 PM. If the front slows down, then the timing will change, but so far, it looks like we might get a couple of hours of sunshine before the sun sets Tuesday evening. Despite a rather soggy start to the day, highs will be in the upper-60s!

Behind that frontal boundary, it’ll turn more seasonable by the second half of the week.

Temperatures will drop close to 50° for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but then we could be closing in on 60° again by next weekend!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor