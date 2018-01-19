Blog: Nice Weekend Ahead.

Finally, we are going to have a nice stretch of weather. It’s still cold out this morning, but we are going to warm up nicely this afternoon.

There were some patches of ice and black ice in Hampton Roads this morning. However, most of the ice and snow should melt today. We have a large/strong area of high pressure to our southwest.

This is impacting a large region from Georgia to New York to Illinois. We’ll have full sunshine today with a light southwest breeze. This should allow temps to warm up to the low 50s this afternoon with some upper 40s north of the metro. Tonight we’ll continue with the quiet weather. Skies will be clear. Low temps will drop to the upper 20s to low 30s. Then we’ll warm up even more this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll have fair skies. We’ll warm up even more early next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance for rain will be Monday night into Tuesday. This as a cold front moves into the region. We’ll cool down to the 50s by next Wednesday. 40s again by next Thursday.

We have had some cold air here, but it was nothing like northern Siberia. They have recently had near record cold temperatures which sounds pretty standard. However, you may be surprised to learn that the actual temperature dropped as low as negative 88. It was actually just shy of the record. Now that’s cold! Here is the article with more information. Super Cold In Siberia.

Want to think warm thoughts? According to a recent article, the planet’s temperature in 2017 was ranked as the second warmest by NASA and third warmest by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was without an El Nino in place, which tends to increase the planet’s overall temperature due to the warming of a large part of the Pacific Ocean. Here is the article: 2017 one of the warmest years on record.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler