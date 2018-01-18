Blog: Snow Has Ended. Now For Some Sun.

We ended up with a good amount of snow in the region. The forecast was pretty on-track except for one area….The Outer Banks and the adjacent counties. Here was my forecast from yesterday for the snow:

A strong cold front did move through the region. Snow formed north of the front.

It started very late, and it ended very late. This was caused by a strong upper level disturbance. Warmer/more humid air was forced up over the colder airmass at the surface. Also, there was a weak area of low pressure that formed offshore. It was nothing like the last system. However, it moved VERY slowly. So the snow lasted much longer than forecast along the coast. In fact we had some snow over the Outer Banks up until this morning.

Here is a map that I put together for snow totals in the region. It’s not a finalized map, but it is based off of a lot of reports.

1-2″ for the lighter blue. 2-4″ for the medium blue. A few areas in the 2-4″ zone reported 4.5″, but 2-4 was more common. There were some incredible photos that were posted to our WAVY Facebook page. We had reports of drifting up to a foot.

Now high pressure is building into the region. We’ll have lots of sunshine today.

The sun will help to warm up the temps, but it will be fighting a northwest breeze at 10-20mph. Temperatures will aim for the upper 30s to low 40s. If the wind will die down a little, then I think we’ll be able to hit the low-mid 40s, but we’ll see.

In places where we had a couple of inches, the roads may clear by tomorrow. However, it will be tougher to do that in places where the snow was over 3″. The Outer Banks and Currituck county will not be able to melt all of that snow by tomorrow. Maybe by Friday evening or by Saturday.

We’ll actually have some nice weather this weekend. It will be cold in the mornings, but highs will be in the upper 50s. We’ll have fair skies both days. Highs will be near 60 on Monday. then we’ll be in the low 60s on Tuesday. Rain is forecast to move in on Tuesday.

Thanks for all of the snow pics and reports! Be safe on the roads today.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler