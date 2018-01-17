Blog: Tracking The Incoming Snow!

So far the snow has stayed off to our west. Even last night the models started slowing down the startup time for the snow. Most of the region was dry until about 8am. Then the snow edged onto the Middle Peninsula and the Northern Neck.

The snow has been falling near a big cold front that stretches from the northeast states down to the deep south.

The cold front has been slowly edging east along with the precipitation. There was a band of heavy snow from central North Carolina up into central Virginia. They will see some much higher amounts of snow out that way. Possibly over 8″. As the system moves east it will bring us some snow, but not as much. Drier air should gradually pull in behind the front. Our Future Trak model has the snow picking up through the midday hours.

Notice that it will take longer for the snow to reach the coast. Snow will slide southeast, and it will increase in coverage through the afternoon.

Since the snow is starting later, it is also ending later. Now the snow showers will keep going through the evening commute.

That will cause lots of problems. Snow will add up on the ground, and it will also be falling during the evening drive home. So expect lots of extra time to get home this evening if you do have to go to work. Snow will taper off after 6pm. Then it will wrap up after 8-9pm. Afterward we’ll have clearing skies during the overnight.

As far as temps go….We have already risen to the mid 30s over much of the area. This was a little warmer than forecast as the sun peaked out for a while. Temps could warm another couple of degrees. That could allow the snow to melt initially. At least on the roads. However, it won’t take long for the snow to stick. Plus, as the snow moves in, the air temperatures will drop. We’ll be in the low 30s this afternoon, and we’ll probably be in the upper 20s by this evening. Tonight low temps will drop to the upper teens to low 20s. Tomorrow we’ll rise to near 40 degrees with lots of sunshine. That should cause a lot of melting.

As far as snow totals go….

The models have actually been in pretty good agreement. Unlike the last system there are no big outliers, and there haven’t been any wild swings in the numbers. Having said that..I have increased the totals over the region. First off, here are what the latest computer models are showing:

This is our Future Trak model:

It is generally calling for a broad area of 1-2″. I’m surprised it’s on the low end of the numbers since it does have some pockets of moderate to heavy snow this for a time this afternoon. The GFS model also seems low near the cost and in Hampton Roads. However, it has been pretty consistent. Here is its latest solution.

Finally, I brought out the NAM model today since it has higher numbers. Here is its solution:

So putting all of the models together…Here is my latest snow forecast:

I increased a lot of the region from 1-2″ to 2-3″. I increased the western areas to 3-5″. That is where there are Winter Storm Warnings.

There is also a warning for Dare county. I wonder if it will be due to sleet mixing in with the snow, and not so much the amoutns. But again…the bulk of the viewing area is looking at 2-3″.

There could be some snow bursts out there. So there may be some locally higher amounts. For now I’m comfortable with the forecast, but I am carefully watching that heavier snow that is currently falling to our west.

Snow will be on the ground tomorrow morning, but we should have some decent melting tomorrow afternoon. High temps will be near 40 with sunshine. Then we’ll top off in the 50s as we go into the weekend. We should have fair skies the whole time. We may hit 60 by Monday. Drive safe out there today. There will be some breeziness, but it won’t be anything like the last system.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler