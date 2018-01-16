Tuesday Evening Update on Wednesday’s Snow

The forecast confidence remains high on Wednesday bringing snow, and on the accumulations being in the 1″ – 3″ range.

Although it’ll be less than our last snow storm, it’ll still be enough snow to disrupt the day to day activities. Roads will be slick, and visibility may be lower during the peak of this snow event.

Therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wednesday AM to around 9PM for most of Hampton Roads. An advisory signifies more of a travel concern where as a Winter Storm Warning signifies a Severe Winter Weather event…with high accumulations and dangerous traveling conditions. Regardless, you want to be prepared for some disruptive weather through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Notice the early morning looks ok for most of Hampton roads, but inland areas will see snow showers beginning at or shortly after sunset.

Snow shifts into most of Hampton Roads by early afternoon. That’s why the afternoon commute brings some concern for traveling.

The snowfall will continue through the evening…but should begin to taper off from west to east…ending by around 10PM for most of the area.

Watch WAVY NEWS 10 beginning at 4AM on Wednesday morning for the latest on the snow that's moving into our area with Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler.

-Meteorologist Deitra Tate