Blog: Freezing Fog Today….Snow Tomorrow.

This morning we started off with a wide area of fog. Visibility was low over a large portion of the viewing area.

On top of that…temps were in the upper 20s to low 30s. So there was some freezing fog in the region. This can create patchy black ice on walks and streets. Once the fog burns off, then we’ll have some nice weather developing today. There is a weak area of high pressure just to our north. This will give us some clearing through the afternoon. High temps will be in the 40s. Meanwhile I’m tracking the big system over the Midwest today. There is a lot of snow just east of a strong cold front that is over the Tennessee River Valley.

There is also a big area of low pressure over the Great Lakes region. However, the low should stay there during the next 48 hours. It’s the front that will come down and visit Hampton Roads. Typically when this happens the front tends to dry out. So we will likely not see as much snow as states to our north and west. Tonight we will cloud up, but the snow will be well to our northwest. It won’t arrive until tomorrow morning. Our model slowed down the arrival time a little bit. It’s latest run brings the snow (into the region) between 8 and 10am.

However, it may take longer to reach locations near the shore. This includes Virginia Beach.

There may be a wintry mix at the onset, but this will quickly change over to snow for most. A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow (pink/green areas) could linger for a while over Northeast North Carolina where temps will be slightly milder. Temperatures will start off in the low 30s tomorrow morning. Possibly mid 30s for some. Then temps will either hold steady or drop through the day. The snow showers will increase and continue through the early afternoon.

There may be some gaps in the snow, but overall there will be some pretty high coverage. It should start wrapping up between 4 and 6pm.

Then we’ll dry out. Wind will be out of the north at 10-15mph. There will be a few higher gusts, but it won’t be anything like the last storm when winds reached over 50mph. I mentioned yesterday that this upcoming system will be much different from the last system.

There is no monster area of low pressure offshore this time. The main area of low pressure will stay up in the Great Lakes region. There will be a very weak area of low pressure to our northeast, and it will stay well offshore. During the last system the snow fell for about 13-15 hours. This time the snow will fall for about 7-8 hours and possibly even for less time near the shore. The main focus for the snow this time is the cold front. Last time there was only a very subtle boundary in the region. However, the moisture was much deeper last time. This time we will warm up after the storm. It will be cold Thursday morning, but then highs will be in the 40s Thursday afternoon. We’ll be in the 50s by Friday.

Here are some of the latest computer models. They are coming into somewhat of an agreement on the placement and totals. First off, here is our Future Trak’s forecast:

I think this run was a little on the light side. Especially since it has a couple of pockets of heavier snow at times.

The European model is also coming up with lower amounts.

The higher resolution of the NAM (6Z) is actually very light on snow. In fact it has a huge break in the snow for a significant amount of time from the Eastern Shore to the Northern Neck down to about Mobjack Bay. It’s only one model, but it’s something to keep in mind. On the higher end is the GFS model. It has a pretty solid 1-2″ in the region with 2-3″ just west of Hampton Roads.

Putting all of those together, I think we are looking at 1-2″ for a large portion of the area. We’ll have higher amounts just to the west.

There are Winter Weather Advisories posted for some far inland areas where the higher amounts are expected.

The National Weather Service may extend the advisories east later today. For now I have the whole metro area in the 1-2″ zone.

This includes all the major cities.

So it seems that we are starting to hone in on a forecast. The trend is starting to be pretty consistent. We are still looking at a decent chance for accumulating snow, but with fairly light amounts in Hampton Roads. Heavier snow to our west with 2-4″ possible near I-95. The models are consistent in showing that heavier band just to our west. It is still possible that the band will be able to ride a little farther east. That could increase amounts in the metro, but not to any crazy levels. No model at this point shows a huge amount of snow for our region. I’m curious to see what the updates do in the next 12 hours, but at least this time I feel like we have more certainty 24 hours out ahead of the system compared to the last system. Stay tuned for updates.

After this system we’ll have a warming trend. Temps will start in the teens and 20s Thursday morning. But they will warm to the 40s by Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Then we’ll be in the 60s Sunday and Monday. The forecast looks dry through that time. Maybe a stray shower by next Monday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler