Monday Evening Update about Wednesday’s Snow Chance

Looking at the latest forecast models, Wednesday remains the day for some wintry weather across the Tidewater area. A cold front will move across the area through Wednesday morning, and it’ll allow for colder air to move in behind it.

So, the atmosphere will be supportive for snow showers to develop behind the front…affiliated with an upper level trough of low pressure that’ll be sliding by.

Snow showers will be crossing areas closer to I-95 by sunrise Wednesday morning…pushing east throughout the day.

So, the snow coverage will increase by the afternoon for Hampton roads…with the peak being between Noon and 4PM (graphic above).

Then by late afternoon into early evening, the snow will taper off (from west to east). So, the event should be over by 9PM for most of Hampton Roads.

The latest forecast models continue to show less accumulations with this storm system compared to our most recent snow storm. Above is the GFS model, and it generally has accumulations between 1″ – 2″ for Hampton roads (with lesser amounts at the immediate coast and a little more near & west of I-95).

The European forecast model has lower amounts compared to the GFS, but it’s still trending near 1″ for Hampton Roads (with lesser amounts near the coast…and a little more near I-95).

So, our Super Doppler 10 forecast (graphic above) is calling for snowfall amounts ranging between 1″ and 2″ for Hampton Roads ( less at the coast…and possibly 2″ – 3″ closer to I-95). Snow will be possible mainly between 8AM and 5PM for our area, and any wet roads are expected to be icy thru Thursday morning as temps fall into the Teens.

Thankfully, we’ll have 40s by Thursday afternoon to melt what falls… then 50s and 60s by the weekend!

-Meteorologist Deitra Tate