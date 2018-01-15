Blog: More Snow In The Forecast

We just came off of a pretty quiet weekend. Temperatures did drop as expected, but it was dry for most of the time. This morning some slightly warmer and more humid air tried to push in from the ocean. There was a weak area of low pressure out there, and it created a few snow showers over Virginia Beach.

It was mostly flurries with some pockets of light snow. I did see some reports of it sticking to the ground. This will move north towards the Eastern Shore today. It could cause a brief wintry mix over there, but it shouldn’t amount to anything. This is small potatoes compared to the bigger weather pattern. There is an area of high pressure to our north. There is an area of low pressure over the Midwest with a big cold front. That system will impact us on Wednesday.

Today we’ll have some mixed precipitation move from Virginia Beach up to the Eastern Shore. I don’t think there will be much precip. Future Trak doesn’t show much.

The rest of the region will only see a mix of sun and clouds today (partly to mostly cloudy skies). We’ll have a north wind at 8-12mph. So temps won’t warm up much. Highs will be in the mid 30s with upper 30s over the Outer Banks.

Tomorrow we’ll have quiet weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds again. High pressure should keep most of the precip away, but the models do hint at a few showers close to the coast in the afternoon.

The cold front will move in by Wednesday morning. At first we may see a brief wintry mix. Then it will turn over into some snow showers.

The models have the snow quickly moving through the region. A lot of them push the snow through by the early afternoon. The main focus for the snow will be the front itself and a weak upper level disturbance. Some of the models have been developing an area of low pressure offshore as the front moves in. The models that have had that feature were the ones that have had more snow in the forecast. At one point the European model developed a moderate low. So it had more snow (3-5″). That was a couple of days ago. Now it is showing more in the way of a couple of inches and a much weaker low.

Our Future Trak model is calling for about 1-2″ of snow in the region.

The Canadian model was pretty dry just the other day. Today it has the most snow (estimated 2-4″). The NAM model on the other hand has barely any snow. Maybe just a dusting to an inch. The model consensus is on the lower end at this point. I’d say most call for about 1-2″. So that is my forecast for now. A very broad swath of 1-2″ for the region. If that pans out, then we should be in fairly good shape. If it does come in after 7am, then that should miss most of the morning commute. If it comes in a little sooner, then that could impact that time-frame. The snow is generally forecast to end by the afternoon. If it stays on the lower end forecast, then the evening commute should be ok. However, if the snow totals go up a little then we might be dealing with early dismissals for the schools. It could also cause a long evening commute. We’ll see. I’ll have a much more refined forecast by tomorrow in terms of timing and amounts.

So again…This system will be different from the last one in several ways. There won’t be a monster area of low pressure offshore this time. The front and snow should pass through much quicker than the last system. Also, it is going to warm up afterwards. Highs will be in the low 40s on Thursday with fair skies. Highs will be in the 50s Friday into the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler