BLOG: All Over The Place

Highs in the 60s and 70s.

Severe thunderstorm warnings.

Flurries.

Falling temperatures.

Cold wind chills.

This was pretty much the last 4 days in Hampton Roads. Today was a little more..stable, if you will – we had lots of sunshine, but that pesky north breeze kept temperatures in the upper-20s and low-30s with wind chills in the teens.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be another chilly one with highs only in the mid-30s. Luckily, it won’t be as breezy, so that’s good news.

The mercury will return to the more seasonable mid-40s on Tuesday in advance of a cold front that will bring us our next round of snow showers.

Light snow will start around Midnight on Wednesday, continuing through your morning commute. Overall, the snow should remain light, so accumulations will be pretty minor, especially compared that storm we had a couple of weeks ago. It looks like we’ll see UP TO AN INCH from the Eastern Shore, through the Metro, all the way to northeast North Carolina. Some spots mayyyy pick up 1.5″.

The snow should taper off around Midday, just lingering across the Outer Banks. That will be the only chance we have for snow over the next seven days as temperatures will be too warm for snowflakes through the second half of the week into next weekend. Temperatures will be back in the 40s Thursday and Friday, then we could see 50s and 60s by next weekend!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor