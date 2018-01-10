Blog: Huge Warmup Is Almost Here!

Yesterday we did get some warming and melting as predicted. There was a lot of sunshine and temps were mainly in the 40s. However, it wasn’t enough to allow the kids to head back to school. The compacted ice on the neighborhood streets was difficult to melt. Overall though, there was a lot of melting. Then lots of the water from the melt re-froze last night. So this morning we started with patches of ice and black ice on the walks and roads. Even in some places where it was dry yesterday. We will warm up again this afternoon into the upper 40s with some 50s inland. High pressure is moving to our southeast, but it will stay close enough to produce partly cloudy skies.

Our surface winds will be out of the east/southeast. While the sun will act to warm us up, the onshore wind will actually work to keep some folks cooler. I showed this map of the water temperatures yesterday. Here it is today:

With the onshore breeze (though light) it will keep the temperatures cooler near the shore. So we’ll probably only see mid mid 40s near the shore with upper 40s over the bulk of the metro. We’ll probably warm up to near 50 inland. Therefore, there will be some melting today, but it probably won’t be as strong or as long as yesterday. One other difference is that we have some clouds today. Yesterday it was almost all sunshine. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day. So wish us luck. Kids have to get back to school soon to try to get caught up. Plus, many parents have either had to take off of work or make arrangements for their kids during the day.

Tonight we will have more clouds in the region. There could also be some patchy fog. Plus, winds will be out of the southeast. This should all be enough to keep temperatures above freezing over most of the area. There may be a few low 30s inland and north of the metro, but I think most readings will stay above freezing. Through the day tomorrow we’ll have winds out of the south/southeast at 8-12mph. Clouds will increase through the day. We may see some isolated showers in the afternoon, but I don’t expect much. High temperatures will be able to warm to the low 60s. If there is any snow on the ground still, then that could take a couple of degrees away from the forecast high in your local area. Either way we will warm up big time. The average high temperature for this time of year is in the upper 40s.

We’ll have stronger south winds on Friday. There will be a lot of moisture in the region as well. This will give us lots of clouds. We’ll also have on and off rain showers through the day. High temps will be able to rise to the upper 60s in the region. Wow! Most of the snow should have melted by then. However, the water temps will still be cold. So it will likely be much cooler on the Eastern Shore. A cold front will move through Saturday morning. Temps will drop a little into the 50s for highs. We’ll see rain for the first half of the day, but it should head out by the afternoon. By Sunday we’ll dry out, but high temps will only be in the upper 30s. We’ll be in the upper 30s again on Monday. I don’t see too much happening on Tuesday, but some clouds and isolated showers or flurries are showing up on the GFS model. Highs temps are forecast for the low 40s. It dries us out on Wednesday. The European model does have an upper level system affect us on Wednesday. There could be some very light mixed precipitation, but it isn’t showing much at all. This is important as there are some folks panicking lately about possible snow next week. At this time I don’t see anything more than some very light precip in the region. (probably flurries, sprinkles, or a veeery light mix). Not enough to cause problems. The upper level system (next Tuesday/Wednesday) is nothing like the system we had last week. There won’t even be a surface low this time. It is much drier and weaker. So check back for updates, but for now I don’t see any big systems through the middle of next week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler