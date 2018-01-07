BLOG: Thawing Out

After 6 out of 7 days with highs below freezing, we will finally exit the freezer and thaw out for a while. This was the last day..for now..that highs will be in the 20s. I’m not saying it won’t happen again at another point this winter, but highs will hold steady in the 40s, 50s, and 60s for the next seven days.

Our average high is 48° and for the first time this year, temperatures are expected to be at or above average for most of the week.

But, before we get to the mini warm up, we still have to get through one more arctic night. Overnight, expect mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping back into the single digits and teens. Luckily, we won’t have much wind, so that won’t make it feel that much colder outside. No wind chill warnings or advisories will be in effect. We tied our record low of 13° at Norfolk International Airport last night and we could potentially tie or break the record low again tonight.

I’m forecasting a low of 10° and the record is 13° set back in 1970.

Things will rebound nicely tomorrow thanks to a shift in the wind direction. Winds will turn out of the southwest, so that will boost highs into the mid-40s.

Melting has been pretty minimal over the past couple of days, but with highs in the 40s, we should see a little more throughout your Monday. Most schools will be closed once again. Be sure you check out the full list of closings and delays here.

We’ll be tracking a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of the day, but clouds will increase through the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Rain showers will develop after 5 PM and continue through most of the night.

Of course, the rain will contribute to the melting as well. It’s nice to get some help from Mother Nature for a change.

The showers will be gone by Tuesday morning, but we may start with a little residual cloud cover. Overall, expect increasing sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper-40s. Thankfully, that cold front will not drag anymore cold air behind it, in fact, it won’t affect temperatures at all.

Highs will be near 50° on Wednesday, then we’ll be talking about upper-50s, near 60° on Thursday. More rain showers will move in Thursday night and continue on and off through Friday. Even though Friday will be damp, it’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-60s!

Bottom line – a lot of melting will take place this week. It may not melt all of the snow, but at least put a good dent in our snow pack.

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor