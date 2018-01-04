The Winter Storm is gone, but there won’t be much snow melt as it gets COLDER!

Low pressure is moving away from our area, but it truly left a lot of snow across the Tidewater area.

Check out the snow fall totals from across the Tidewater:

These amounts are very impressive and generally within the range of what we expected for most areas. So, what’s next? Well, unfortunately…it’s BITTER COLD WIND CHILL values.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect tonight thru Friday morning due to wind chills potentially dropping down below 0°. This is dangerously cold (see graphic below).

Wind chill values will only reach around 10° through the afternoon on Friday…THEN, wind chill values go BACK DOWN to near 0° on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Make sure to use a safe heating method, let the pipes drip, keep pets inside, and if you must go out…dress in layers. As we look ahead for a possible warm up, it’s no where to be seen for the next few days:

This means HAZARDOUS travel conditions will continue due to icy roads. However, by Monday, temperatures will FINALLY climb above the freezing mark into the 40s as the southerly winds return ahead of an approaching cold front. Near 50° temps are expected for Tuesday. So, between those two warmer days, most of the snow should melt away. Plus, there will be actual rainfall moving in to help get rid of the snow & ice also.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate