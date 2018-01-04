BLOG: Snow..Wind..Cold

The snow started falling around 8 o’clock last night. Through the overnight hours, we have been contending with steady snow across most of our viewing area, with the exception of the southern part of the Outer Banks. (Hatteras didn’t start to see the changeover to snow until early this morning.) In addition to the snow, the winds have been howling out of the north at 20 to 30 MPH, gusting up to 50 MPH at times, especially closer to the coast. Expect blizzard conditions across much of the region.

A BLIZZARD WARNING and WINTER STORM WARNING will remain in effect until 1 PM.

Sometimes there is a misconception about the term ‘blizzard’. A blizzard doesn’t necessarily mean a lot of snow – it means falling and blowing snow coupled with strong winds can reduce visibility for a period of 3 hours or longer.

Here’s the big picture of this nor’easter..and it’s a BEAST! Snow fell in northern parts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina yesterday and now the snow extends all the way from North Carolina to New England. It’s not often you see a storm drop snow up and down the entire East Coast! You might have heard the term ‘bomb cyclone’ over the past couple of days. Just so you know, the term ‘bomb’ or ‘bombogensis’ isn’t a new term in the weather world. When we say a storm is going to “bomb out” or undergo “bombogenesis“, it simply means the storm will rapidly intensify by dropping 24 millibars or more within 24 hours.

We will be tracking steady snow through 9 AM, then we’ll gradually see the snow taper to flurries by midday.

By the time the snow wraps up, we will be left with 8″ to 10″ of snow stretching across much of our viewing area.

Of course remember, with the wind, it’ll be tough to get accurate snow measurements. You may measure in one spot that shows 4″, whereas another spot may have 8″. Just take several measurements and average them together.

Things will dry out this afternoon, but the winds will still be blowing between 20 to 30 MPH, so that’ll keep wind chills in the teens. If you’re going out to shovel, have minimal exposed skin. And of course, if you have to travel today, have an emergency kit in your car!

Overnight, expect mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the teens. With winds around 10 to 20 MPH, that’ll put wind chill numbers below zero! Unfortunately, things won’t warm up much over the next few days. Highs will be stuck in the 20s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday, we’ll throw a chance of rain into the forecast along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. That’s when you can expect considerable melting..

Stay safe out there! We’ll keep you updated throughout the day!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor