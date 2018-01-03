Wednesday Evening Update: Snow Moves In Tonight

The developing area of low pressure off the SE Coast is on the move towards the NNE. It’ll stay offshore, but it will get a little closer to our area than we originally expected. This means more moisture that’ll pour into the very cold atmosphere that’s over our area. So, by tomorrow morning, we’re expecting quite a bit of accumulated snow.

Here’s the hour-by-hour walk through: this evening…wintry weather filters into the area. Expect more-so snow for inland areas, but a wintry mix and a chilly rain for areas near the coast.

After Midnight, the snow line tracks east towards the coast…and the snow accumulations rack up. Traveling will be very difficult due to slick roads.

Around Sunrise, the snow continues…and it could be heavy at times. Plus, the WIND will play a part in making this storm worse.

Winds gusting over 40mph will lead to blowing snow and potentially WHITE-OUT conditions Thursday morning.

So, traveling is NOT recommended for Thursday morning. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for coastal areas because of the expected lack of visibility due to wind blowing the snow.

Snowfall totals are trending higher based on the latest info we’ve been combing through all day. Confidence is high on atmospheric conditions lining up to support 8″ – 10″ of snow for a lot of Hampton Roads.

If this materializes, this will come close to some other recent historic snowfalls:

Finally, snow tapers off by Midday tomorrow as the Low moves away. Yet, the storm’s impacts won’t be over. We’ll continue to deal with dangerous travel since the temps will remain below freezing through the weekend. So, snow won’t really melt until early next week when temps rise into the 50s. Make sure to watch all of the updates on WAVY NEWS 10 and FOX 43 throughout the night…and into tomorrow. Our weather team will walk you through the storm.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate