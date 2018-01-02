Tuesday Evening Update: Snow Potential

The forecast remains on track in terms of an area of low pressure to move parallel to our coast (offshore)…swinging moisture our way into a COLD air mass.

Because of this, wintry weather can be expected. Moderate accumulations remain a concern with an updated amount of generally 4″-6″ across the heart of the Tidewater area.

Local areas that may fall under some persistent snow bands (within the blue shading) could see up to 8″…but that’ll be very localized. Otherwise, expect less snow amounts near the immediate Southside Coast and NC Coast due to a longer duration of rain and wintry mix before switching over to full snow. There will also be less amounts further inland (West of Franklin) as you get closer to I-95..due to be farther away from the Low and its moisture. (The last time we’ve had a snow storm was last January…around the 7th).

The bulk of the wintry weather won’t begin until the evening (see graphic above), with snow coverage increasing through the overnight hours, and lasting through Thursday morning (see graphic below).

The winds will also become very gusty late Wednesday night into Thursday…leading to an extra hazard aside from slick roads….BLOWING SNOW ( low visibility).

So, to summarize everything in a time-line form:

It’ll be dry for most of your Wednesday before 4PM. After that time, a wintry mix will start rolling into parts of the area.

Overnight Wednesday, a full switch over to snow is expected…and accumulations will be in full force. Roads will be slick, and some hard to travel on. Winds will gust over 40mph…leading to the low visibility hazard.

Not the best for traveling by Thursday AM due to very hazardous conditions. You may want to grab some necessary items Wednesday AM so that you don’t have to travel by Wednesday night into Thursday AM.

**Make sure to watch every newscast on WAVY NEWS 10 & FOX43 for the latest updates regarding this approaching snow storm. Chief Meteorologist Don Slater has the details tonight…and Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler will walk you through the overnight updates tomorrow morning starting at 4:30AM**

-Meteorologist Deitra Tate