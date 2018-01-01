Monday Evening Update: Midweek Snow

We are continuing to monitor your Wednesday & Thursday for the chance of snow. As of now, it’s looking more and more likely that accumulating snowfall will fall Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It’ll be caused by an area of low pressure that’ll remain offshore, but it’ll move NE parallel to our coastline.

It’ll be close enough to swing moisture our way…in the form of a wintry mix for its onset…then over to snow before it moves away.

Wednesday morning will be cloudy but dry because the lower atmosphere will be very dry; so, it’ll take some time for the atmosphere to saturate. By Midday, there should be some precipitation falling. A closer view (see below) shows the potential for a wintry mix by early Wednesday afternoon…with a chilly rain for the immediate coast.

A switch over to full snow should take place for most inland areas by Wednesday evening. However, a wintry mix or chilly rain will continue at the coast.

Overnight into Thursday morning, it should all transition to snow. Yet, the snow should taper off for most of the area by Midday Thursday. Accumulations are likely based on the current forecast track of the low.

The general thinking is less accumulations as you get closer to I-95. It looks like 2-4 inches are possible for the bulk of Hampton Roads (with locally heavier amounts where snow bands set up). However, due to the rain & wintry mix that’ll last longer for SE VA & NC coast…less amounts are also expected there. Based on the amount that’s expected, there are traveling concerns during this time period…including icy roads and low visibility due to blowing snow in many areas from gusty winds .

This forecast will be fine-tuned. So, make sure to watch each newscast for the latest updates.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate