BLOG: Just….Cold!

What a way to end 2017….tracking some of the coldest air of the season. We topped out in the mid-40s on Saturday, and as I told you on-air, that was as warm as it was going to get this week. A cold front dropped through yesterday and in the wake, pulled in some cold, Canadian air. The mercury struggled to make it into the 30s this afternoon.

About a 10° to 15° temperature drop from Saturday. It’ll be even colder for the first day of 2018, but before we get there….

As we ring in the new year right at Midnight, temperatures will be near 20° across Hampton Roads, give or take a couple of degrees depending on whether you’re celebrating inland or closer to the coast. Even though the thermometer will read 20°, it’ll feel more like it’s in the single digits thanks to winds driving out of the north at 10 to 15 MPH. Hey, it’s better than being in Times Square where the wind chill will be at or just below ZERO.

It is possible that the wind chill could drop to or just below zero north of the Metro, which is why a WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect for the Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck, and Eastern Shore through 10 AM.

So bottom line – the farther north you go, the colder it will be. Believe it or not – more than half of the country will be under a wind chill warning or wind chill advisory..

Check out the wind chill numbers across the country..

This map was taken at 7 PM, so it’s going to be even colder when the clock hits Midnight.

Heading into New Year’s Day, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs only in the mid-20s. Thanks to a northerly breeze, it’ll feel more like it’s in the teens, even going into the afternoon hours. In addition, that north wind could allow for some bay-effect flurries to develop.

Those flurries will be so light that no accumulations are expected, so no biggie.

As everyone is getting ready to head back to work and back to school on Tuesday, unfortunately, it’ll be tough to get out of bed coming off a long holiday AND knowing it’s still going to be cold out. Despite lots of sunshine, highs will only be in the upper-20s.

By Wednesday, the mercury will return to the upper-30s, but that “warm up” will be short-lived. An area of low pressure will skirt offshore Wednesday night, which could bring us some snow showers – possibly minor accumulations. We’ll keep you updated on that over the next couple of days. Sure enough, highs return to the 20s by Friday and Saturday..

In the meantime, I wish you a wicked happy 2018! Take care of yourselves tonight!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor