BLOG: New Year’s Resolution..

..buy a warmer coat and new gloves! You’ll want a heavy winter coat, gloves, hat, scarf..the whole nine yards this morning with temperatures starting off the in the teens and 20s. Unfortunately, with a slight northerly breeze, it feels even colder with wind chills in the single digits and teens!

On mornings like this, give your car plenty of time to warm up and make sure your pets don’t stay out very long – remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them! At least we are not the only ones dealing with this arctic blast..

It’s much colder across the upper Midwest and New England. This is a friendly reminder that it could always be worse..

In addition to that north breeze making it feel frigid, it may also spark a couple of bay-effect flurries, especially closer to the coast. No real accumulations expected.

Things won’t warm up very much as we go into the afternoon. We’ll be tracking a mix of sun and clouds with highs only near 30°, but with the wind, it’ll feel closer to 20°.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with the mercury dropping back into the teens. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to slow drip your faucets tonight….no one likes waking up to frozen pipes! Also, make sure the vents to your crawl spaces are closed.

Friday will be a touch milder, but still well below average. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-30s. It’ll be a little closer to average on Saturday with highs in the mid-40s, however, a cold front will drop in during the evening hours and knock temperatures back into the 30s for New Year’s Eve. With that frontal passage, we could see a few flurries north of the Metro, across the Northern Neck and Eastern Shore, but little to no accumulations expected.

Closing out 2017 with highs in the low-30s. If you’re heading out to ring in the New Year, again, you’ll need to bundle up!

Temperatures will only be near 20° at Midnight. So far, New Year’s Day will be the coldest day out of the next seven with highs in the upper-20s. Not exactly the most pleasant start to 2018..

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor