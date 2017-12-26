BLOG: Can’t Return or Exchange the Cold

I certainly hope everyone had a nice, relaxing Christmas! While some parts of the country were waking up to a fresh coating of snow, things were pretty quiet here in Hampton Roads. Temperatures topped out in the mid-40s yesterday, but that might feel mild compared to what highs will be as we head into the second half of the week.

We will be starting off with a little bit of cloud cover this morning, but we’ll see more of a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Expect scattered clouds overnight with lows in the mid-20s – so even colder as we start your Wednesday morning! Originally, our forecast models were hinting at a chance of spotty showers or flurries across northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks for tomorrow morning, but now, that’s looking less likely. Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs closer to 40°.

As you can see, we’ll be wishing for the 40s back as we head into Thursday and Friday.

An area of high pressure will build in from the north on Thursday. As a result, it’ll drag down that cold, Canadian air which will cause temperatures to plummet across a good chunk of the country.

Highs will be in the low-30s across the region on Thursday, which will probably feel warm compared to highs in the single digits and teens stretching from the upper-Midwest to New England. Heh..no thanks!

For the past several days, we have been tracking the potential for a rain/snow mix from Thursday night into Friday with an area of low pressure skirting offshore. As of this morning, our forecast models are trending towards drier conditions – that includes the GFS (American) and European models. We are still going to leave a chance for a wintry mix in our 7-Day Forecast, but if the models continue to look dry, then we’ll drop that chance.

However, we could be looking at a wintry mix or some snow as we ring in the new year next Monday. Clearly, that’s still 7 days out and A LOT can change between now and then, so take it with a proverbial grain of salt!

-Meteoroloigist Ashley Baylor