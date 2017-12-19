Blog: Plenty Of Warm And Wet Days!

We will have a good amount of warm days in the forecast over the next few days. There will also be several wet days as well. Luckily today we will have warm and dry conditions.

There was some patchy fog in the area this morning, but overall the area has lots of sunshine. Temps started in the upper 30s to low 40s. It was seasonably chilly. We have an area of high pressure to our west. We also have a stationary front just to our south.

The stationary front will have very little impact on today’s weather. We’ll see lots of sunshine. Winds will be out the west/southwest at 8-12mph. This will let the temperatures warm up to the mid 60s this afternoon. It will be a great day to open up the house and get some fresh air inside. There is a cold front in the Midwest today. It will quickly jet down to the southeast in the next 24 hours. The front will pass south of Hampton Roads by the mid-morning. It will stall out to our south. As that happens, a weak area of low pressure will form along the front. It will move east through the day (passing well to our south). However, this will push a little moisture up into our region. We will have some rain showers moving in from the southwest as we go into the afternoon. The highest chance for rain will be over northeast North Carolina. The Southside also has a chance for scattered showers.

There is less of a chance for showers (30%) from Hampton to Gloucester to Eastville. Any rain that forms should move out by about 8pm. High temps will be in the mid 50s tomorrow. We’ll have a northeast wind at 8-12mph. We’ll be cool and dry on Thursday with highs temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. That is the first day of Winter for 2017. Ironically, we will warm up already by Friday. High temps will be near 60. It should be pretty nice out. On Saturday we’ll have a huge trough developing over the entire country. We’ll be on the eastern side of it. Kind of in-between that and a ridge just to the east. This will allow for warm temperatures to push up from the south along the east coast. Temps will be aiming for the upper 60s with possibly some 70s in our region. The day will start off quiet, but rain showers will try to move in by the afternoon. The warm air will sit just offshore on Sunday while colder temperatures try to creep east. There will be a deep core of cold air over the central U.S. from Saturday into Monday. Sunday looks very wet with highs in the 50s. The rain will impact travel over the weekend. It could really slow things down. Especially drivers in the region. By Christmas day we’ll have more rain showers. It will be cool with highs in the 50s. There will be a stream of moisture still coming up from the south in the upper levels. This will create a wet holiday. As we go through the day the cold air will finally start to push east in the lower and upper levels. So it’s possible that the rain could change over to a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow for a while by early Monday evening. It would be too warm at the surface to stick, but it could come down briefly as some melting snow. That would be a nice treat for folks wanting a white Christmas. We would then dry out by that night. It is still far out in time to be too specific, but that is the trend on the models. Stay tuned for updates. This forecast period will come into better view over the next couple of days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler