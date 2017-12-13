Blog: Cold, Dry, And Windy!

A strong cold front moved in last night. We did have a wintry mix and some flurries as the front swiped through.

By this morning the colder/drier weather had settled in. Temps started in the 20s, but the wind chills were in the teens in many locations.

The wind was very strong over the Eastern Shore early. Winds were gusting to over 30mph in Melfa for about an hour. So the wind chill was almost in the single digits there. High pressure is building in from the west today. The cold front is now far offshore.

The wind will stay up out of the west/northwest. It will run at 10-15mph with a few gusts to 20-25mph. By the afternoon temperatures will only climb to the upper 30s despite a lot of sunshine. There will be a few 40s inland and south. Tonight’s forecast is a little tricky. The surface wind will turn to out of the southwest. Also, some clouds are forecast to move in. If the clouds can hang out for a while and the wind can stay up, then the overnight temperatures should stay in the upper 20s with low 20s inland. If the clouds clear out early and the winds die down, then temps will drop to the mid 20s with some teens inland. One motivation for the colder scenario is the super dry air in place. Dew points have dropped to the teens and single digits across the entire region.

Winds will pick up out of the southwest tomorrow at 10-15mph. We’ll also have lots of sunshine. So despite the cold start, we will warm up quite a bit tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be near 50. Maybe even in the low 50s. We’ll be cool and dry overall on Friday. The colder air will push back in slightly. So high temps will be in the upper 40s. There may be a flurry or a sprinkle by the evening, but it’s a low chance at this point. Over the weekend we’ll be dry with highs in the 50s. Then we’ll warm up to the upper 50s to low 60s Monday and Tuesday of next week. The trade-off is that there will be a decent chance for rain on both days. Next week will be milder overall, but we’ll probably have another cool down by the end of next week.

In National News… I found an article this morning about how a few employees at the National Weather Service in Alaska are limiting the amount of weather balloons that they launch lately. This could really impact the forecast. It may not seem like much data, but every piece of upper air data that goes into the models is important. According to the article the reason for the limits are due to budget and work hours. Here is the article: Alaska Weather Service launches less weather balloons.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler