BLOG: sNOw Way!

The past few days have been very interesting across the eastern third of the US. On Friday, we saw accumulating snow across the south – from Georgia, into Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas! The Houston area picked up about 1″ to 3″ of snow….about 1″ to 5″ fell in and around Corpus Christi….then 5″ to 12″ just north of Atlanta! You certainly don’t see numbers like that in the south very often, especially this early in the season.

Of course, we got some snow in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina last night, but it only accumulated on grass, patios, car tops, etc – we didn’t see any snow-covered roads. Check out what it looked like on the Peninsula!

Did anyone catch the Buffalo Bills/Indianapolis Colts game today?? Goooood grief – you want to talk about snow!! Click here to check out the lake-effect snow that made for an interesting game. Lake-effect snow can be very difficult to predict – you can see a massive difference in snow totals in just a matter of miles. Take today for example – 12″ of snow fell in Spring Brook, NY, but just 15 miles north at Buffalo Airport, only 1.5″. This is why I don’t work there….

Anyway..

It was better and brighter today with lots of sunshine. Unfortunately, that sun didn’t warm us up much – temperatures only topped out in the low to mid-40s this afternoon.

With clear skies and light winds overnight, the mercury will fall into the upper-20s to near 30° by tomorrow morning. At least we don’t need to worry about any icy roads.

Winds will be light out of the southwest tomorrow, so that will make decent difference in temperatures. We’ll trade highs in the 40s for highs in the more seasonable low-50s on Monday.

It’ll be even milder on Tuesday with highs in the mid to even upper-50s. But then a cold front swings through and knocks temperatures back into the upper-30s on Wednesday.

Nothing like a 20° temperature drop in 24 hours.. Luckily, that cooldown will be short-lived with highs back in the upper-40s on Thursday.

We won’t have to worry about any rain showers or flurries until potentially late next Sunday – although, 7 days out, a lot can change between now and then.

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor