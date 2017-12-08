Blog: A Cold Soaker With A Wintry Mix At Times

We will have some messy (even nasty) weather over the next couple of days. It will be very chilly, but not cold enough for snow in Hampton Roads. At least for the majority of the next 48 hours. Let’s talk about it. Lots of folks in the newsroom are talking about how some rare snow has fallen as far south as Houston, Texas. Snow is already picking up over towards the Appalachians. A stationary front is offshore, but it drifting west a bit. A weak area of low pressure is creeping north along the front.

In the upper levels there is a huge trough (dip in the jetstream). This is pulling up some warmer/more humid air from the Gulf of Mexico region, and it is sending it into the Mid-Atlantic. In this case there is no area of high pressure to the north. That is typically what you need to drive the cold air south so that snow can form in our region. There is a cool/cold airmass in place, but we are only on the edge of the much colder air. The colder bubble currently resides well off to our north and west. Having said that….get ready for some chilly rain showers today. Temps started in the low 40s this morning. We’ll only warm to the mid 40s this afternoon. Rain will keep moving up from the south. It is encountering some dry air. So it will take a while for the air to saturate. Eventually the rain will become widespread.

Rain will continue into the afternoon for most of the viewing area. This afternoon there could be a wintry mix trying to form from Wakefield, to Williamsburg, to Gloucester, and also the Accomack County.

Notice though that surface temperatures would be above freezing at that time. By tonight warm air will try to push north in the upper levels. This could push the rain/snow line back northwest all the way to Richmond.

That particular part of the forecast will be tricky, and could change things depending on how far north the line travels. Tomorrow the region will mostly be in the cold rain zone again. That’s how we’ll start the morning in Hampton Roads. Some sleet pellets could mix in anywhere in the region.

Through the day the rain snow line will edge east. This will happen as colder air aloft slowly slides east.

Keep in mind that the surface temperatures will be above freezing. However some temps will be in the mid 30s. Especially inland and north of the metro. That is where some snow could fall and try to stick on some grassy areas. By Saturday afternoon some drier air will move in from the west. As the precipitation tries to wrap up, it could briefly end as a wintry mix. I think this could even happen over Hampton Roads. However, temps will still be above freezing. So nothing should stick at that point. The offshore low will move far north by Saturday evening. The front will move back east (well offshore) as a cold front. So we will dry out by Saturday evening. We’ll be dry and chilly on Sunday. The upper level low will still be overhead. So we could see a few flurries along with some instability clouds later in the day.

The models are coming together on the overall forecast. The tricky parts is that there are some warm layers trying to push into an overall colder airmass. The models have gotten wetter in the last 24 hours as they now have the surface low forming a little closer to the coast. However, that will allow some of the milder air in the upper levels to push inland. The GFS model is forecasting some snow in the region. I do like it’s overall solution:

The RPM model (Future Trak’s main model) is in agreement with this.

They both show some snow towards I-95, James City County, the Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck, and Accomack county. Keep in mind…1. The surface air temperatures will probably be above freezing most of the time. 2. Soil temperatures are likely in the 40s right now. 3. There will be rain and sleet mixing-in as well. So all of these factors could melt a lot of the snow. However, I do think some snow will try and stick. Here are 2 maps that outline may latest thinking for snow/rain accumulations.

Today/Tonight:

Most of the region will be in the cold rain today. Some inland areas could see a mix. Also a few areas north of the metro by this evening.

If that rain/snow line moves back to the northwest for a while as the models suggest, then this would produce some melting. So that could take down any snow forecast totals. However, the rain/snow line will move back to the east eventually. The snow showers could start to accumulate on some grassy areas as well as decks north and west of the metro tomorrow (light blue area).

The roads should stay warm enough that travel shouldn’t be a problem, but some folks may be able to take pictures of some slushy snow in their yards. The rain/snow mix may move over Hampton Roads late in the day before it wraps up. I that would melt on contact though as the ground would be very wet. The snow could add up around Richmond as they will be colder, and snow could fall longer.

These are some pretty specific details. If the temps get just a little colder, then the snow could fall in more places and for a longer time, and vice-versa. So check back for updates. One last thing before I wrap this up. We will see about 1-2 inches of rain in the region. That number has just gone up since yesterday.

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler