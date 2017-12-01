BLOG: So Long to the 60s….For Now

The past two days have been absolutely gorgeous – plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s..even near 70° in some spots! It won’t be as mild today thanks to a cold front that crossed the region overnight, but it’ll still be a seasonable day out there.

We had a few spotty showers last night, but leave your umbrellas home today – we won’t see any showers, just sunshine.

Highs will be in the upper-50s, not only today, but we’ll be tracking mid to upper-50s through the weekend. High pressure will have control Saturday and Sunday, so we’ll enjoy nice, bright conditions. That’s great news if you have plans to put out holiday decorations, cut down the Griswold Family Christmas tree, or if you’re heading to Hollydazzle in Newport News or the Grand Illumination in Williamsburg.

At Hollydazzle, temperatures will initially start in the low-50s, then fall to the mid-40s by 8 PM.

Same situation for the Grand Illumination on Sunday – the mercury will start in the upper-50s at 4 PM, then drop into the upper-40s by 7 PM.

For those of you who will miss the 60s, no worries, they return to the forecast starting Monday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s from Monday through Wednesday. Although..Wednesday could be interesting. A rather potent cold front will drop in that day, so we will be tracking scattered rain throughout the day. The GFS (American model) is hinting at falling temperatures that day. If the front moves through early, we may see mild temperatures to start, then significantly drop through the afternoon. That’s wait and see situation, but know we are watching it.

In the wake of that front, expect MUCH cooler temperatures for next Thursday and Friday – highs only in the 40s! It won’t just be colder here in Hampton Roads, but that cold snap will affect a good chunk of the country.

By the way, a rare earthquake was reported just outside of Dover, DE last night.

I say rare, because we don’t typically see earthquakes shake the East Coast, but especially in Delaware. The last notable earthquake was the one in Louisa County, VA in 2011. That was a 5.8-magnitude tremor, whereas this one was only a 4.1-magnitude quake. The magnitude wasn’t terribly significant, but it was definitely a surprise for Delaware residents!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor