BLOG: Cold Turkey

Literally….you don’t need a fridge or freezer for your leftovers, you could leave them outside with temperatures starting in the 20s this morning!

You probably don’t need me to tell you to wear a warm coat if you’re heading out this morning for those doorbuster deals. If you decide you need to add a scarf, hat, or gloves, there are some good deals out there! 🙂

Temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon. Thanks to lots of sunshine, the mercury will top out in the mid-50s – a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

It won’t be as cold tonight. We will still have mainly clear skies, but temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper-30s by Saturday morning. Expect some high, thin clouds tomorrow, but overall, lots of sunshine along with a light southwest breeze. With that combination, it’ll be a mild start to the weekend with highs in the mid-60s! Talk about about a great day to trade those pumpkins for the Christmas lights..

A cold front will drop in Saturday night and that will bring us a few clouds and maybe even a stray shower or two. Odds are, most of us will stay perfectly dry. The only thing you’ll notice is a drop in temperatures on Sunday.

We’ll go from the 60s on Saturday, down to the 50s on Sunday, then eventually back to the 60s through the middle of next week.

Enjoy your leftovers!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor