Blog: Thanksgiving Approacheth!

Hark! Tis almost here. We are just a few days away from Thanksgiving. The weather will be pretty good this week overall. Temperatures will be up and down, but most of the time we will be dry. The drier/cooler weather has slowed down my grass-cutting. I’m loving that. But not every day has been cold. In fact on Saturday we had highs in the 60s. It was pretty nice out. It was nice out yesterday too despite a light cool down. However, today we will be chilly. That’s the pattern…One warm day. A bit cooler the next day. Then a chilly day 3. Then we warm up slightly for a day or two before the cycle starts again.

Today we are on the down-swing for temps. We started in the 30s mostly. We will only make it to the low-mid 50s this afternoon. We’ll see a lot of sunshine across the region. It will be good for travel.

High pressure is in the region. It is moving in from the southwest.

It will keep up the northwest wind for a while. Then as the high shifts east later today, the surface winds will turn to out of the southwest. It will be too late to warm up the temps though. Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies. Temps will fall to the 30s with light southwest winds. We’ll start chilly, but we’ll end up warm. We’ll have partly sunny skies tomorrow with breezy southwest winds. So high temps will rise to the mid 60s. A cold front will move in by Tuesday night. We’ll have increasing clouds and a few showers in the region. Then we’ll have a few showers into Wednesday morning. this could impact the morning commute as well as travelers.

The good news is that the showers will be scattered and brief. They should depart by the late morning. So we’ll be mild and dry during the afternoon. However, the cold front will pass well to our south on Thursday. While that means a dry forecast, it also means that it will be chilly. For now I have high temps near 50 for Thanksgiving. There may even be some upper 40s in places. Despite the chill, I think most folks will be happy that it will be dry. Hopefully, the turkey isn’t….

Anyway, we’ll continue the pattern with warm temps again (60s) by next Saturday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler