Blog: Cold Blast Arrives. Freeze Warnings Issued!

The cold blast of air has arrived. We hit our high temperatures already this morning. They are holding steady for now, but they will drop soon.

Don Roberts got his wish. We have had clearing already and the sun is out. However, it won’t help to warm us up today. Instead temperatures will fall. The strong cold front has moved into the region, but it hasn’t moved through yet.

Winds have been increasing ahead of the front. The wind will push out of the north today at 15-20mph. Gusts will be up between 30 and 35mph. Especially near the shore. Temps have been in the upper 40s to low 50s so far. They will hold steady until the late morning. Then they will drop around midday. Temps will keep dropping today despite the strong sunshine. We’ll be in the mid-upper 40s by the mid-afternoon.

So grab the heavier jacket or even a coat for later today. Wind chills will be in the 30s during the late afternoon/early evening. By tonight high pressure will build in stronger. Skies will be mostly clear. The wind will still be up at 10-15mph with higher gusts out of the north. This will be along with temperatures falling to the low-mid 30s and even 20s inland.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area except for the Outer Banks and Mainland Dare county. This is the time to bring in the potted plants. For some that is a big task. You can cover some of the outdoor plants with mulch or a tarp. Be sure to test your heating unit while you are awake. You don’t want to kick on the heat for the first time of the season just before you head to bed. You won’t need to drip the faucets tonight. We usually do that when daytime temps don’t climb above freezing, or we do it when temps are more in the teens and 20s (or lower).

Tomorrow we’ll have a lot of sunshine, but it will stay chilly. High temps will only be in the mid-upper 40s.

Winds will still be out of the north at 10-15mph.

While we will get a cold blast of air, it won’t be nearly as cold as folks in the Midwest lately. Look at their forecast high temperatures for today.

We’ll be cold again Saturday night with lows in the 30s. It might be just a tad milder than tonight, but still cold for this time of year. We’ll warm up a little on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. I think we’ll stay dry through the day, but by the evening there may be a few showers. We’ll have some isolated showers on Monday. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have highs in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will be in the 40s. We’ll probably warm up a little more by next weekend.

