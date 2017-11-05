BLOG: Comfortable To Cool, Dry To Damp

Not a bad weekend across Hampton Roads. We didn’t see much rain, if any, depending on where you live, but the clouds did drag their heels through Saturday into Sunday. There were a few more breaks of sunshine today, which boosted temperatures into the low-70s. By Monday, we’ll be talk about highs in the upper-70s!

Overnight, we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast, so it’ll be a mild night with the mercury only falling into the upper-50s to low-60s by tomorrow morning. Some patchy fog is possible as well.

With a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast and a light southwest breeze, highs will return to the upper-70s tomorrow – well above our average high of 64°.

By tomorrow evening, a cold front will drop into the region. That frontal passage will spark a few spotty showers around 9 PM, so most of your Monday will be perfectly dry.

We’ll keep spotty showers in the forecast from Monday night into Tuesday morning. As the front stalls out across the Carolinas, expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers on Election Day as well. May want to throw your umbrella in the car with you as you head to the polls! Behind that front, it’ll be much cooler on Tuesday – we go from the upper-70s to lower-60s!

Temperatures will level off in the 60s for the rest of the week – so yes, cooler, but more seasonable for this time of year.

Overall, our pattern will remain unsettled. There will be a chance of showers everyday through Friday.

That 10% on Wednesday isn’t a guarantee. Our forecast models have gone back and forth on whether Wednesday will be damp or not. I’m thinking Wednesday will stay dry with a brief area of high pressure building in, but there’s a slim amount of uncertainty. Isolated showers return for Thursday and Friday.

So far, Veteran’s Day NEXT Saturday looks dry with lots of sunshine. Our veterans certainly deserve a nice day, so hopefully the weather cooperates for all the events and ceremonies that will be going on across Hampton Roads.

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor