Blog: Foggy Start Then A Roller Coaster!

Someone needs to make a roller coaster that has a weather theme to it. Is there one already? They can use today’s weather to set the stage. You start at the bottom and do a gentle couple of zigzags through a foggy scene. It could look like this:

The first part of the second section of the William Tell Overture (Rossini) would play while you calmly ride through a picturesque scene. Anyway, then you zoom up to a high peak where the temperatures hit 79 degrees. You can add some wind and rain. Then…all of a sudden…there is a huge drop to 65 degrees. The song’s finale breaks out

You could be dramatic on the real ride and drop into a subterranean ice zone. Then the coaster goes back up to the 70s and 80s through the eye of a hurricane. Ok I’m being a little zany, but our temps are definitely going to be a ride over the next few days.

Today we have an area of high pressure just to our south. This will bring us lots of sunshine.

We’ll have a light westerly wind. Skies will be between mostly and partly sunny skies. High temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to near 80. The water temperatures are in the 60s. So a sea breeze could develop. It did yesterday, but it didn’t move too far inland.

By late this evening a strong cold front will move into the region. It will bring a few showers to the area. This will probably happen after most of the high school football games, but some areas northwest of the metro could get a shower by the end of the games.

Tomorrow the front will stall out just south of the state line. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. We’ll have a lot of clouds and a few rain showers. The showers could pick up a bit during the afternoon.

As mentioned, high temps will only be in the mid 60s. It will be chilly considering the breeze. By Sunday the front will already lift back north as a warm front. So temps will rise back up to the mid 70s. We’ll have partly cloudy skies. We’ll be very warm on Monday with highs near 80 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy. Another cold front will move into the area Monday night into Tuesday. This will affect election day. We’ll have lots of clouds with scattered showers. Highs will be closer to 70 degrees. Then we’ll have more showers on Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

This weekend we’ll see the King tide happen across the region. These are naturally occurring high tides that occur once or twice a year. (from my understanding). For us, we typically focus on it during the Fall. It doesn’t look like it will produce too much of a high tide in our area on November 5th when it happens. At this time it looks like we will only see some nuisance tidal flooding. Stay tuned over the weekend for updates.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler