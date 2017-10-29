BLOG: Soggy, but Not Too Scary

It was certainly a fantastic start to the weekend….but clearly a soggy finish. We have been tracking steady rain throughout the day, especially closer to the coast. Farther inland, the rain didn’t start until midday and so that affected rainfall totals.

We have been tracking a cold front moving across the region along with an area of low pressure just offshore. The offshore low is also tapping into some of the moisture associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe. We have picked up between 1/2″ to 1 1/2″ of rain across Hampton Roads and North Carolina with locally higher amounts.

The higher amounts have been closer to the coast, from the Eastern Shore, through Virginia Beach, down to the Outer Banks.

As this mess moves away, the rain will taper off overnight, after Midnight. This low will track towards the Northeast, where conditions will be much worse across New England with several inches of rain and wind gusts ranging from 40 to 70 MPH! With that rain and driving wind, they will likely be contending with downed trees, downed power lines, and power outages. Talk about a case of the Mondays!

As we get on the back edge of this system, the wind will pick up. Overnight, expect winds out of the west between 15 to 25 MPH, gusting up to 35 MPH.

By tomorrow morning, we will be back under the sunshine with temperatures starting in the upper-40s. Monday will be bright, but cool and windy. Winds will remain out of the west between 10 to 20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH at times. Temperatures will be stuck in the low-60s through the afternoon, although some places may not make it out of the upper-50s. You’ll likely want a jacket all day.

Halloween will be a beautiful and seasonable day! We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s. By the time the kids head out to collect their treats, we’ll have clear skies with the mercury falling into the upper-50s to low-60s – the kids will need a light jacket over their costumes. Hey, better than an umbrella!

The rest of the week will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs returning to the mid-70s for Thursday and Friday!

By the way, today is the 5 year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, otherwise known as, Superstorm Sandy. While Sandy did not make landfall in the US as a hurricane, it was a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds as it moved onshore through New Jersey. (A post-tropical cyclone simply means the storm no longer possesses tropical characteristics, but still has heavy rain and strong winds.) While Hampton Roads and North Carolina were spared major damage, we did see major tidal flooding. At Sewells Point, water levels crested at 6.81 feet as Sandy skirted offshore.