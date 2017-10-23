Tuesday Thunderstorms…Possibly Severe

It’s another beautiful day across the Tidewater area, but this morning we had a lot of fog to deal with. The rest of today brings highs near 80° with a mix of clouds & sun, but isolated late afternoon/evening showers are possible.

A better chance for showers and storms will roll in after Midnight as a strong cold front moves into our Region.

Between Midnight and 3AM, a line of showers and storms will be impacting our inland areas…working gradually east towards the coast.

Between 4AM – 7AM, the strongest storms could be approaching the coastal areas…

… with the rain coverage slacking up by early afternoon as most of the storms move offshore or to our NE.

There is a Marginal risk for severe storms at the coast, but a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for inland areas.

The main threats are damaging wind and hail. Thankfully, the timing of the storms will be overnight…avoiding the heat of the day which could have made the severe risk higher. Regardless, based on the stronger winds we’ll have in the upper levels of the atmosphere and the difference its direction (vs the wind direction at the surface)….isolated tornadoes aren’t ruled out. Because this system will move in while many of you will be sleeping, PLEASE have a way of getting severe weather alerts to wake you up in case severe storms threaten your area. Our WAVY Weather App is a great (and FREE) option in case you don’t have a weather radio. http://wavy.com/2014/05/17/wavy-weather-app/

Rainfall estimates will range from .5″ – 1″ for most areas, but isolated areas could get as much as 2″ of rain. The weather looks much better by Wednesday, but an upper disturbance will be moving over our area. So, I’ll keep in a few additional clouds & the chance for isolated showers because of it. Otherwise, expect cooler temps behind Tuesday’s system…with 60s returning (at least for a little while).

Watch Chief Meteorologist Don Slater tonight for the latest on the severe weather risk early Tuesday.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate