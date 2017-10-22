BLOG: What Can I Say?

It has been SO quiet across the region for the past several days. Thanks to a huge area of high pressure stationed over the Mid-Atlantic, we have been fortunate enough to see sunny skies and comfortable temperatures since last Tuesday. Even today, we enjoyed a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to even upper-70s in some spots.

And by the way, can we talk about the sunset we had this evening??

That’s a postcard right there – GREETINGS FROM HAMPTON ROADS!!

Our pattern will change as we head into the first couple of days of the new work week. By Monday morning, we will be tracking partly sunny skies along with a slight southeast breeze. Despite more clouds than sun, temperatures will still manage to warm into the upper-70s, near 80°. Most of the day will be perfectly dry, but there’s a slim chance we may see a stray shower late tomorrow evening.

There will be a better chance of scattered showers from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

I know Tuesday doesn’t look soaking wet on our Future Trak Forecast, but it’ll be damp, so grab an umbrella or raincoat as you head out the door for work or school. It looks like the showers will gradually taper off through the afternoon, so we may be looking at drier conditions for your evening commute. This wet weather all courtesy of a cold front that will swing through the region.

Behind that frontal boundary, it’ll feel more like fall, y’all!

Highs will return to the more seasonable 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, but then the mercury jumps back to 70° on Friday.

We have a little rain in the forecast for next Sunday – and things can certainly change between now and then – but lets hope it stays dry for all the trick-or-treaters the following Tuesday.

Only 14 days left until Daylight Saving Time ENDS, which means we set the clocks back 1 hour and gain an hour of sleep. And I can’t believe we are just about a month away from Thanksgiving!

Enjoy the warm temperatures while they last!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor