Blog: Cold Start To The Day, Then Steady Warming!

It was cold this morning over parts of the viewing area. While most of the region was in the 40s, some inland locations dropped to the 30s.

Then there were a couple of spots in the 50s over northeast North Carolina. The reason for the few milder readings were that there was a light northeast wind between Elizabeth City and Kill Devil Hills. Remember, the water temperatures are in the 70s. Course even with that some parts of the Eastern Shore still dropped to the 30s. There was some patchy frost inland as well. That was a bit surprising as soil temperatures are in the 50s. It hasn’t been this cold since about April. After this cold start now we will start to warm through the afternoon. A very large area of high pressure is settling into the region.

The center of the high is over our the Mid-Atlantic, but it is actually very large. It covers most of the east coast. There will still be a local breeze out of the northeast today, but it will be much lighter than yesterday. So we’ll have a lot of sunshine today with high temps in the upper 60s. There will be a few 70s inland. It is very dry out with dew points in the 30s and 40s. It is going to be nice!

Over the next few days the high will shift around a bit, but overall it will be anchored over our region. We’ll steadily warm up each day. Highs will be in the low 70s tomorrow. Then in the mid 70s Friday and Saturday. We’ll be in the upper 70s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. It should stay pretty dry through that time. However, the temperatures and humidity will rise by next Monday. The models are calling for a high near 80 degrees. The moisture will really increase by next Tuesday. There will be some scattered showers. Perhaps even a couple of thunderstorms. It will also be pretty warm (upper 70s). This will be ahead of a bigger cold front. So we’ll cool down big time by next Wednesday. I wouldn’t be surprised if we have highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s by next Thursday. This smack of colder air should be brief though. Plus, it’s a ways out. So the details could change. Stay tuned!

Things are nice and quiet in the tropics for now.

Speaking of the tropics. I found an article recently that talks about some of the costs of this years natural disasters. The costs are in the billions already, and we still could see more events. We could be on track to have the second highest total since the disasters have been tracked. 2005 was the highest so far due to hurricane Katrina. Here is the article with more information: Costs of 2017 disasters rising.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler