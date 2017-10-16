Blog: Big Changes Have Arrived!

Finally, the big changes that everyone have been asking for have arrived! After hitting highs in the 80s yesterday, temperatures are falling today. The cold front has swept into the region, and showers have moved in as well.

When I got in this morning temperatures were near 70, and skies were mostly clear. By 8am, temps were falling through the 60s and rain showers were increasing. Temps will fall to near 60 by the late morning. Then they will hover around 60 this afternoon.

Scattered to occasional showers will fall across the region from the morning through the late afternoon.

The showers were heavy ahead of the front this morning, but it should be more of a light-moderate soaking rain this afternoon. This will be behind the front. The wind will increase out of the north/northwest at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. By this evening we’ll start clearing out, and we’ll be drying out. Dew points will drop down to the 40s overnight. Maybe even the 30s. Winds will still be blowing out of the north at 10-15mph with higher gusts. So temps will fall to the 50s in the metro and near the shore. We’ll be in the 40s inland and over many locations.

Tomorrow the front will be well to our south. High pressure will build in. We’ll have nice looking weather with lots of sunshine, but we will not warm up much. High temps will only be in the low 60s. This will be some of the coolest weather that we have had in a while. The wind will stay up out of the north at 10-15ph and higher gusts, and that will keep driving the cooler air into Hampton Roads. By tomorrow night we’ll have clearing skies, lighter winds, and temps will drop to the 40s area-wide. The only exception will be right near the shore. Remember water temps are still in the 70s. They will be dropping sharply over the next few days.

High pressure will dominate the weather for the rest of the week. We’ll have dry/mild weather. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s Thursday and Friday. We’ll be in the upper 70s by next weekend, but the humidity won’t return to recent levels.

In the tropics Ophelia became non-tropical last night. However, the powerful nor’easter has hurricane force winds this morning as it moves over Ireland.

It will move rapidly to the north/northeast. It will bring tropical storm-force winds to northern Great Britain this afternoon.

There is another weak disturbance east of the Bahamas.

This feature will move north today. It could briefly become a tropical system, but it will definitely merge with the big cold front in the next 24-48 hours. Then it will move east and fall apart. So it will not affect our local weather. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler