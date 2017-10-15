BLOG: It’s About Time!

After 1, 2, 3, 4….just too many days stuck under the clouds and drizzle, we were finally treated to lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures surging into the 80s!

Where have you been El Sol?!

I wish I could say it would be nice and bright to kick off the work week, but unfortunately, a rather potent cold front will drop in overnight, so that’ll bring us a soggy start to the week. You’ll definitely need an umbrella as you head out the door.

And just where could the cold front be??

I think it’s pretty obvious – you can see a pretty big temperature and contour difference on our national map.

As that front approaches, we will see increasing clouds overnight with showers developing by morning. With the front moving through, expect a few passing showers through the first half of the day.

Some showers may linger as late as 3 PM, especially across northeast North Carolina. Once the wet weather moves out, the clouds will follow suit, so there’s a slim chance we may see some peeks of sunshine late in the day. With cooler air surging behind the front, coupled with the clouds and showers, the mercury will struggle to make it out of the 60s.

High pressure will take over for the rest of the week. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine from Tuesday alllll the way through next weekend. Highs will initially start off the 60s Monday and Tuesday, but then rebound into the mid-70s by late week.

Not only will that high give us dry and bright conditions, but it’ll also keep a weak disturbance from moving towards the Mid-Atlantic states.

We are tracking a tropical wave near Puerto Rico. The upper-level winds are not terribly favorable for further development, but if it develops into a tropical depression, it may take a few days to do so.

Just enjoy this stellar week!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor