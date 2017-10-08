BLOG: Taking a Break From the Sun

Last week was absolutely stunning – we had lots of sunshine with temperatures initially starting in the 70s, then warming into the 80s. This week will be a little different. We won’t see much of El Sol until Friday – our weather pattern will remain very unsettled from this weekend all the way through Thursday. We won’t be tracking any washout days, but we will be in and out of the shower chances.

Before I get into the nitty-gritty, let me quickly recap Hurricane Nate.

Hurricane Nate was the 4th hurricane to make landfall in the last six weeks. Doesn’t it sound reminiscent of 2004 with Charley, Francis, Ivan, and Jeanne? Nate made initial landfall last night near the mouth of the Mississippi River, then a secondary landfall near Biloxi, MS. As we said, the most damage would be caused by storm surge – all of that water pushing onshore. Nate weakened very quickly as it moved inland – it is now a tropical depression with winds sustained at 35 MPH, moving north-northeast at 23 MPH.

The remnants of Nate will couple with an approaching cold front tomorrow, so we will be tracking a few passing showers. (You don’t need the meteorologist to tell you to bring your umbrella as you head out the door.)

We’ll have a better chance of showers going through the afternoon hours, but I wouldn’t rule out a spot shower or two early. Despite a subpar day, temperatures will still manage to warm into the mid-80s, about 10° to 15° above average. That frontal boundary will stall out just south of southeast Virginia, but it’ll be close enough that we’ll need to keep a chance of showers in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, we’ll just see a chance of isolated showers.

Finally by Friday, expect drier and somewhat brighter conditions. Next weekend looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s to near 80°.

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor