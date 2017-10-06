BLOG: Quiet Here..A Little Louder in the Tropics

It’s finally FRIDAY!!!! Hopefully, it’ll be easier to get out of bed knowing it’s going to be a beautiful day…AND a 3-day weekend for most of you!

I assure you, your day will be probably be better than Nick Folk’s. Gooood grief he had a bad night – missing THREE field goals for the Tampa Bay Bucs. In case you missed it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Gv_k0vDKkc

But trust me – I’m not going to say my Pats had a stellar game either!

I digress..getting back to this pleasant summer-like weather.

We’ll be tracking lots of sunshine from start to finish today!

Temperatures will be back in the low to mid-80s, about 10° to 12° above our average high of 73°.

Things will remain quiet as we go into the evening and overnight hours. If you have plans to be under the Friday night lights, you’ll just need a light jacket or a sweatshirt.

We have one of the those 50/50-style weekends on deck. Saturday will be the best day for outdoor activities with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid-80s.

By Sunday, we will be tracking more clouds and a chance of showers developing through the afternoon. Sunday won’t be a washout, but a little bit damp. Truthfully, we could use a drink of water!

We’ll have another chance of afternoon showers on Monday. That moisture will be courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate. If that system tracks farther west, then we may have to tailor that forecast a little more.

Speaking of Nate..

Nate is still a relatively weak tropical storm with winds sustained at 45 MPH and it’s moving NNW at 14 MPH.

This storm is expected to skirt across the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, near Cancun tonight. Nate will move into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. Typically, we would be concerned with this storm strengthening quite a bit due to the warm water, but most of our forecast models keep this a strong tropical storm or weak category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall along the Gulf coast Saturday night/Sunday morning.

The forecast cone is pretty narrow, so that increases confidence that Nate will make landfall somewhere along the coast of Louisiana or Mississippi. Storm surge watches and hurricane watches have been posted from the Florida panhandle to central Louisiana.

Once Nate moves inland, it’ll weaken and move quickly. So that’s good news that this mess won’t hang around the Gulf coast very long.

Enjoy your holiday weekend!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor