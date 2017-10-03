Blog: Warming Temps. No Rain Yet!

We started off with another cool morning in Hampton Roads. But it was Gorgeous!

We have another nice day in store for the region. High pressure is anchored just off to our west. This is producing fair skies in the region.

We’ll have a light northeast breeze again just like we had yesterday. This will keep the milder air pouring into the region. High temps will be in the low-mid 70s. Dew points are still in the 50s. So it is still nice and dry. Some of the models have clouds increasing this afternoon. Our model didn’t have much, but I do think we’ll increase the clouds just a little bit. So I’m calling for partly cloudy skies. I think we’ll see partly cloudy skies again tomorrow with highs in the 70s. by the time we hit Thursday, the pattern will shift a bit. The high will slide east. So we’ll lose the northeast cool feed. Therefore temps will warm up to the low 80s. A lot of folks have been spoiled by the cooler/milder temps lately. The average high temperature for this time of year is 75 degrees. We’ll stay in the 80s through the weekend. I’m not expecting any rain through Saturday. However, the humidity is going to increase through that time as the winds turn more out of the south. By the time we get to Sunday we’ll have some scattered showers move into the region. It doesn’t look like any big weather features will move into the area, but it does look like a deep moisture channel will come up from the south. Yesterday, it looked like the rain would stay to our west, but the showers have migrated east on the models now. I’m not going as wet as the GFS model yet, but I am trending the rain chances up for Sunday and Monday. We do need rain in the short-term. September just finished 2.77″ below the average monthly rainfall. So at this time it looks like Sunday will be our next best chance. Stay tuned.

Things are quiet in the tropics for now. There is a cluster of thunderstorms near Bermuda that could develop into something over the next couple of days as it moves west.

It has a very low chance for any formation. We’ll have updates.