Blog: Nice Weekend Ahead!

We have some nice weather ahead for the weekend. Cooler temperatures are on the way. Last night a cold front moved in and stalled out just south of Manteo, NC.

It was actually a little mild out when I got into work. There were 60s and 70s. Then the front started moving south again this morning. Temps dropped to the 50s and 60s by 7am. We’ll have lots of sunshine today. Winds will be out of the north at 8-12mph. So high temps will be in the mid-upper 70s. Dew points are in the 50s. The bottom line is that it will be very nice out.

We’ll start off in the 50s tomorrow morning. There could be a few 40s far inland. We’ll have lots of sun on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. A second cold front will move through Saturday evening. There may be a stray shower with the front, but there won’t be much. So on Sunday it will be cooler with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll continue with dry/mild weather into early next week.

In the tropics, things are still busy. Tropical storm Maria and hurricane Lee are moving into the cooler waters of the North Atlantic.

They will become post-tropical in the next couple of days. There is also a weak disturbance between Florida and Cuba. This could bring some heavy rain to Florida soon. It has a medium chance for development. It will likely stay to our south, but it could move northeast (offshore) along the second front that I mentioned in a couple of days. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler