Blog: Maria’s Winds Skirt The Coast.

While Maria is well offshore, we are feeling the effects on our region. We have seen some strong winds along the coast since last night. So far I have seen some gusts to near 50mph along the southern Outer Banks. We have had gusts to 30mph here in Hampton Roads.

Maria was located about 150 miles east of Hatteras. The sustained winds were at 70mph, and it was creeping north at 5mph.

Maria is a tropical storm, and it will continue to be a tropical storm for a couple more days. The forecast track keeps Maria offshore. Today it will drift slowly northward.

By late tonight into tomorrow the upper level winds will pickup as a large trough moves in from the west. This will pick up Maria and will push it out to sea.

It will move very fast to the northeast between Thursday and the weekend.

Despite Maria being well offshore, the tropical storm force winds do stretch far from the center. They had reached the Outer Banks, and could skirt the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

I saw wind gusts to near 50mph down towards Hatteras earlier this morning. I saw a few gusts to over 50 on some of the buoys. Meanwhile, we had a couple of gusts to 30mph in Hampton Roads. Winds will increase a little bit more today. They will be out of the north/northwest at 10-20mph. Gusts will be up to 30mph. The gusts (temporary peaks in the wind) will reach up to 40mph near the oceanfront. They could get up to 55mph down along the Outer Banks.

The winds will steadily drop after this evening. Then they will keep decreasing tomorrow.

The wind will be strong enough to create some tidal flooding in the region. Luckily the natural tide is not that high. The current moon phase is going into a half-moon. So we are only expecting minor tidal flooding in Hampton Roads this afternoon. High tide will be between 2 and 4pm. Here’s the forecast for Sewell’s Point:

The levels will be minor for other parts of the Chesapeake Bay as well during that time. The tide over the Outer Banks will be the highest in the area. They will experience moderate tidal flooding today. High tide at Duck NC is at 1:15pm. The forecast tide is 6.2ft. That is moderate, but major levels start at 6.5ft. So it’s not far from that threshold. Plus, we’ll have some big waves. The waves near the shore will be between 12 and 17 ft. So some of those waves will run up the beach during high tide. That will create lots of overwash. It will be worse than yesterday. Plus, there has been some erosion over the past 2 days. So highway 12 could be blocked for a while in some areas. Plan accordingly.

There will be scattered showers on and off through the day. So far we’ve seen a couple tenths of an inch. We may see another half inch of rain in the region. We could see an inch or a little more over the Outer Banks. Again, the rain shouldn’t cause any problems by itself. (other than wet roads). Coastal winds and tides will be the main problems.

All of this will improve by tonight. Maria will weaken a bit, and it will start moving quickly northeast tonight into tomorrow. The local wind will still be up a bit tomorrow out of the northwest at 10-15mph (with gusts to 25mph in the morning). But those winds will settle through the day. Sky conditions will be great. We’ll have mostly sunny skies the entire day. The persistent northwest wind could cause some sound-side flooding across the Outer Banks. High temps will be near 80. By Friday high pressure will build into the region. We’ll be behind the cold front. So the weather will be nice going into the weekend. High temps will be in the 70s. Even near 70 on Sunday. Lows will be in the 50s. The air will be drier as well. The nice weather will continue into early next week.

I haven’t mentioned hurricane Lee, but it was almost up to major hurricane status. Sustained winds were 110mph, but luckily that system is far off to the east.

It will stay way out to sea, and it should weaken over the cooler waters of the north Atlantic over the next couple of days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler