Blog: Maria Moving North. Wind & Waves Are Increasing!

Hurricane Maria had weakened a little since the overnight. For a bit the satellite looked ragged and unimpressive. Then a cluster of thunderstorms fired up around the center this morning.

The sustained winds around the center dropped slightly to 75. Maria is forecast to maintain hurricane status through the day. It was about 200 miles southeast of Hatteras, NC and it was moving steadily north. We have already had some gusts to 35mph around Hatteras this morning from the outer bands of the storm.

The ocean is already very disturbed, and that is only going to get worse. This was the view down in Rodanthe, NC this morning on one of our tower cams from Surfline.com:

This is just a preview of what’s to come. Yep!

Maria is forecast to stay offshore today and tomorrow, but it will get a little closer tomorrow as it moves generally north.

The storm will move over some cooler water tomorrow. So some slight weakening is forecast. This would make it a strong tropical storm by tomorrow morning. It will be about 150 to under 200 miles east of the Outer Banks at that time. The tropical storm force winds extend out pretty far from the storm.

,As the storm moves north the western edge of the strong winds will brush our coast. Luckily the hurricane force winds will stay out to sea. The system will start to curve to the northeast late tomorrow. This is as an upper level trough develops and moves in from the west. This trough and a surface cold front will kick Maria out to sea quickly Thursday into the weekend.

The forecast models are in good agreement about Maria making that sharp curve, but they do disagree a little on how soon that will happen.

We had a few showers and some drizzle in the region this morning. We’ll basically see the outer bands of Maria occasionally over the next 36 hours.So scattered showers are possible at about any time with the best chances near the coast.

It should only add up to about an inch or a little more across the area. However, the Outer Banks will be closest to the storm. So I am calling for a possible 1-3″ there.

The winds will increase this afternoon into tonight.

Today the winds will be northeast at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. There will be some gusts to 40mph over the Outer Banks and some gusts up to 45mph near Hatteras.

Tonight into tomorrow the winds will be even stronger. They will start to turn out of the north/northwest.

The winds could gust up to 60mph across the Outer Banks. Gusts will be up to 35-40ph along the Virginia Beach area, near the Chesapeake Bay, and on the Atlantic side of the Eastern Shore. Anywhere the winds gust to over 45mph, there could be some power outages. By Wednesday night the winds will steadily decrease. They will drop off quickly on Thursday, but there will be some breeziness left out of the northwest.

In terms of tidal flooding Hampton Roads is looking good so far. The forecast hasn’t changed much since yesterday morning. We are expecting minor tidal flooding along the Chesapeake Bay. Here is the forecast for Sewell’s Point:

The highest tide will be Wednesday afternoon. One thing in our favor is that the natural tide is not too high. The moon is a waxing crescent. So I think that is helping somewhat. The highest tides for Kiptopeke, Yorktown, and Mobjack Bay are also forecast to be minor on Wednesday. However, the tide will be moderate down towards the Outer Banks.

Duck, NC is forecast to be moderate Wednesday afternoon. This will compound the problem of overwash. Today the waves will be about 8-15ft. Tomorrow the waves will be possibly between 13 and 18ft. So that will be on top of that high tide. So beach erosion and overwash will be a big problem tomorrow. The waves near the Virginia Beach oceanfront will be about 7-10ft today. They will rise to about 8-15ft tomorrow. That is near the shore. So there could also be some beach erosion over coastal Virginia.

All of this will wrap up by Thursday. The waves will still be up, but they won’t be as high as tomorrow. Then we’ll be looking good. The same cold front that will help push Maria out to sea will bring us some nice weather Friday into the weekend. This will also finally put an end to the record heat in the eastern U.S.

High temps will be in the upper 70s on Thursday. Then they will drop to the low 70s Friday into the weekend. Low temps will be in the 50s and 60s. It will be some very nice weather.

Check back for updates to the storm. Especially for the tide forecast. Tropical systems can be quirky. So some minor changes are easily possible over the next 36 hours.

Meteorologist: Jeremy wheeler