Blog: Maria Weakens. Will Impact The Coast.

There was some good news this morning as far as Maria was concerned. The hurricane had weakened since last night. This changed the forecast as it is now expected to drop to a tropical storm by tomorrow morning (if not sooner). Here’s the info:

The satellite presentation has really changed since the overnight. The distinct eye had not only opened up, but the thunderstorms are now absent north and west of the center.

This is not only a sign of weakening. It could indicate that the hurricane is trying to undergo a non-tropical transition. (We’ll see). Maria has moved over some cooler water that was created in the wake of Jose which is now gone. The sustained winds were brought down to 75mph from 85mph yesterday evening. The pressure had increased slightly. Since it weakened in the short-term, the long-term forecast was also brought down. It is still forecast to be a hurricane through tomorrow. However, now it is expected to be a tropical storm by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This will be when Maria is closest to the east coast. The hurricane will drift slowly north through Wednesday. Then by either Wednesday night or Thursday morning the system is forecast to move northeast and pickup speed (movement). It will be out of here by Friday into the weekend. Basically, a big cold front will move-in, and that will kick Maria out to sea.

The models are in good agreement in keeping the storm offshore, but some are a little closer than others.

The European and GFS are in pretty good agreement as well. They have Maria in about the same spot up through Wednesday.

Notice that they have the center offshore, but some of the winds are still able to reach the coast. The GFS kicks Maria out a little quicker on Thursday, but they both have the storm accelerating northeast.

One thing to note is that the latest weakening of the storm won’t really be modeled until later today. So I am very curious to see what some of the later runs of these models will show. Despite the decrease in current winds, the wind forecast still has some strong gusts near the coast. Today the breeze will be out of the northeast at 5-15mph with a few gusts to 20. By tomorrow the winds will be mainly out of the north at 15-25mph. There could be some gusts to over 30mph near the shore. Especially along the Outer Banks.

The wind will turn more out of the northwest by Wednesday. This is when the winds will be strongest.

There may be a few gusts to 50mph along the Outer Banks on Wednesday. The winds will probably gusts to over 30mph along coastal Virginia. This includes the Chesapeake Bay. The wind will decrease steadily Wednesday night. The wind will really drop on Thursday.

The tide forecast has decreased since yesterday. Heck, it even decreased since I got in this morning. Here is the latest tide forecast for Sewell’s Point:

This came down a little since this morning which makes it more minor. Kiptopeke and Yorktown also look like they will see more minor tidal flooding. It was near moderate earlier.

The tide for Duck, NC was up to 6.7ft last night and early this morning. Now it has come down. I have it at 6.4ft, but the models are dropping even more. So now it’s down to moderate levels for the Outer Banks. Keep in mind that the waves near the shore will be over 10ft at times. So even with moderate tidal flooding there will be overwash along highway 12. Wednesday afternoon is the highest expected tide (at least at this time).

Rain will not be a big factor with Maria. The bulk of the heavy rain will be offshore. We’ll have some scattered showers on Tuesday as rain bands move away from the center.

There will be a better chance for some rain along the Outer Banks. We’ll pretty much see the same conditions on Wednesday. Scattered showers as bands try to move onshore.

It shouldn’t add up to too much. Maybe a half inch to an inch in the area with 1-2″ possible for the Outer Banks. This could change A. if the track changes, and B. if Maria becomes extra-tropical. This won’t pull a Matthew (2016). That was a totally different setup. Still we will have to watch for updates.

So the bottom line with Maria. It will stay offshore. It has weakened in the short-term, and that may mean a weaker forecast. However, we will still have some gusty winds along the coast and some tidal flooding. Rain should not be an issue with this system. Ocean overwash and beach erosion will probably be the biggest threats over the Outer Banks. It’s still possible that the forecast could drift back west a little, but the consensus is good for keeping Maria offshore.

As I mentioned, a cold front will move into the area, and will kick Maria out to sea. We’ll have humid conditions with highs in the 70s and 80s for the next 3 days. We’ll start to dry out a little on Thursday behind Maria. Then the air will feel great going into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s. They will be in the low-mid 70s this weekend. This is after some big time heat has resided across the eastern U.S.lately.

By the way.. There is actually a second hurricane in the Atlantic. Hurricane Lee had re-formed last week. It became a hurricane over the weekend. I didn’t track it this morning though as it is way out there, and it will stay well out to sea.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler